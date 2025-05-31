Manzanas Luchadoras Topple Pepinillos Picantes Del Norte 6-2 on Copa Saturday

May 31, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

MIDLAND, Mich. - The Manzanas Luchadoras (24-25) had five consecutive reach with two outs in a four-run sixth, the pivotal inning in a 6-2 win over the Pepinillos Picantes del Norte (26-24) on a 63-degree clear Saturday night at Dow Diamond.

- Patrick Copen made his tenth start of 2025 and went four scoreless. The right-hander struck out four, working around three walks.

- Great Lakes scored in the first inning for the 21st time in the 50th game of the season. Logan Wagner whacked his seventh homer of the season, a solo shot. Wagner finished the contest with two RBI, now with 32 sixth-best in the Midwest League.

- In the fifth, the Loons took a 2-0 lead behind Kendall George 's infield single and three walks. The third was from Wagner. Great Lakes would strand the bases loaded.

- Fort Wayne plated four in the sixth inning. A walk and error put two in scoring position with two outs. Manazanas Luchadoras catcher Oswaldo Linares rifled a single to left center to tie the game. A wild pitch and a Leo De Vries RBI single extended the lead to 4-2. Sean Linan had four runs come across, none earned.

- An Ethan Long single and Linares sac fly brought the advantage to 6-2.

- In the final three innings, Great Lakes left two. As an offense, they went 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position.

Rounding Things Out

Great Lakes pitching struck out 10 for their fifth straight double-digit punchout performance. 67 strikeouts in 55 innings against Dayton from May 6th to May 11th is the series high for the Loons. Great Lakes has 61 in 45 innings this week.

Up Next

With a 3-2 series lead, the Loons go for their third home series win of 2025, tomorrow Sunday, June 1st. The first pitch is at 1:05 pm. Sunday Kids Eat Free and Run the Bases, presented by Serra Toyota of Saginaw, Lou E Loon's Reading Program in partnership with Delta College, and a Kids Club Takeover brought to you by MyMichigan Health.

