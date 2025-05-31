Lugnuts Stop Sky Carp Winning Streak 8-2

LANSING, Mich. - The Sky Carp played with fire one too many times Saturday night.

After stranding the bases loaded four times, including in three straight innings, Lansing's TJ Schofield-Sam launched a grand slam that hit off the right field foul pole in the seventh inning to lead the Lugnuts to an 8-2 win over the Carp.

The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the Sky Carp, who were held to four hits on the evening.

The Sky Carp scored a run in the top of the first inning when Michael Snyder plated Gage Miller with a sacrifice fly.

After the Lugnuts tied the game with a run in the third inning, the Carp got a two-out, RBI double from Micah McDowell to give them a 2-1 lead.

That advantage would stick despite the heavy traffic until the seventh, when a critical error by the Sky Carp with two outs extended the inning and allowed Schofield-Sam, one of the Midwest League's leading hitters, to come to the plate.

The Lugnuts added to the lead with three runs in the eighth inning to put the game out of reach.

Karson MIlbrandt got the start for the Carp and was solid, allowing just one run in 3 2-3 innings of work. Jack Sellinger allowed six baserunners, but none crossed the plate in a stint that lasted 2 1-3 frames.

The Carp will go for the series win Sunday at 12:05 p.m. Jake Brooks will take the mound.

The team will return home Tuesday for the first of a six-game series with the Fort Wayne TinCaps. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

