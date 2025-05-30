4-Hit Night by Green Leads Carp to Win

May 30, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Beloit Sky Carp News Release







LANSING, Mich. - The Sky Carp won their third straight game Friday night behind another strong offensive performance as they took down Lansing 11-3.

The Carp were trailing 2-0 heading into the fourth inning before the offense erupted for six runs to take command of the game.

Jacob Jenkins-Cowart had a two-run double in the rally, and Payton Green had a two-run triple to put the Carp out in front.

It was just part of Green's enormous day, as he would add an RBI single and later two more doubles, including one that drove in three runs, as the Carp made this one a laugher. The six RBI's represented a career high for Green.

Every member of the Sky Carp lineup besides Brock Vradenburg reached base by either a hit or a walk, with Jenkins-Cowart, Green and Gage Miller each coming up with multiple hits.

On the pitching side, Thomas White made his return to the mound after missing a pair of starts with a minor finger injury. He allowed one run in two innings of work. Ike Buxton (3-0) picked up the win after allowing one earned run in 2 2-3 innings of work.

Justin Storm and Will Kempner both threw two scoreless innings

The Sky Carp and the Lugnuts will do battle again Saturday at 6:05 p.m. Karson Milbrandt will make the start for the Sky Carp.

The Carp will return to ABC Supply Stadium for a six-game series with the Fort Wayne TinCaps beginning Tuesday, June 3 at 6:05 p.m.

