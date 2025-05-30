Frederick Draws Ball Four, Bandits Walk-off Cubs in Extras

May 30, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Davenport, Iowa - The Quad Cities River Bandits completed their second walk-off win of the week on Friday, as Carter Frederick's bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the tenth secured the Bandits a 3-2 victory over the South Bend Cubs at Modern Woodmen Park.

Before the extra-inning heroics, Quad Cities found itself in a pitcher's duel and scored just once against South Bend starter Erian Rodriguez, who surrendered a first-inning RBI-single to Callan Moss for a 1-0 Quad Cities' lead.

The right-hander then proceeded to retire 14 of the final 16 River Bandits hitters he faced, including five strikeouts.

Quad Cities' starter Josh Hansell also found frequent success and fired 4.0-scoreless innings to begin his Modern Woodmen Park debut. After the former Sun Devil stranded four base runners- including three lead-off singles- over his first four frames, Cristian Hernandez broke the Cubs through in the fifth with a two-run single, putting the visitors in front 2-1.

Jesus Rios came on to help Hansell pick up the final out of the fifth and kept the Bandits within one over a season-high 3.1-scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

After Connor Schultz quieted the Bandits over 2.0-shutout frames of his own, an errant pick-off throw to second and an error on Cubs' center fielder Carter Trice allowed Sam Kulasingam to tie the game from second in the bottom of the eighth.

With the score 2-2, Quad Cities came back to the plate in the bottom of the ninth and, with Chris Brito's third single of the game, an Omar Hernandez walk, and Diego Guzman's sacrifice-bunt, put the winning run at third with one out. A blooper off the bat of Coloton Becker looked to be the game-winner, but a sliding catch by right fielder Andy Garriola recorded the second out of the frame, before right-hander Joe Nahas officially forced the game to the 10th by getting Erick Torres to ground-out and end the rally.

After tossing a scoreless top of the ninth, Quad Cities' manager Jesus Azuaje sent Tyler Davis back out to the mound for the top of the tenth. The southpaw rewarded his skipper with a perfect frame, including back-to-back strikeouts, and never allowed South Bend's placed runner, Trice, to advance from second.

Vince Reilly took over on the mound for the Cubs in the bottom of the tenth, but immediately ran into trouble, as Kulasingam put down a sacrifice-bunt to move Quad Cities' placed runner, Erick Torres, to third, but reached anyways on an error by Reivaj Garcia. South Bend then intentionally walked Callan Moss to load the bases with no one out. Nahas got Bryan Gonzalez to pop out for the first out, but after a seven-pitch, full-count battle, walked Frederick to complete the Bandits' 3-2 victory, the club's fifth in walk-off fashion this season.

Davis (3-0) earned the win with 2.0 perfect innings out of Quad Cities' bullpen, while Reilly (0-5) was saddled with the loss, allowing the unearned game-winning run in the tenth.

Leading the set three games to one, Quad Cities returns to Modern Woodmen Park for game five the six-game series on Saturday and sends Hunter Patteson (4-0, 1.37) to the hill opposite South Bend's Ryan Gallagher (2-2, 3.23). First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.







