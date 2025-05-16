Quad Cities' Ninth Inning Rally Falls Short in Loss to Dayton

May 16, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Quad Cities River Bandits News Release







Davenport, Iowa - For the third-straight night, the Quad Cities River Bandits put together a late-inning rally, but ultimately fell short in 6-4 loss to the Dayton Dragons at Modern Woodmen Park.

After Dayton scored the first run in each of the previous two contests, it was Quad Cities who landed the opening blow Friday and took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on a Callan Moss RBI-single.

Both River Bandits' starter Felix Arronde and Dragons' starter Brent Edgington worked a scoreless second before Connor Burns' solo home run and an RBI-double from Leo Balcazar jumped Dayton ahead 2-1 in the third. The two-extra base hits were two of nine collected by the Dragons and one of six surrendered by Arronde.

Dayton then extended its lead with a run in each of the next three innings, as RBI-doubles off the bats of Johnny Ascanio and Victor Acosta made it 4-1 after four- with the latter knocking Arronde from the game- and Burns' second home run of the night, a solo shot off Tommy Molsky, made it 5-1 Dragons entering the bottom of the sixth.

Moss took advantage of Sam Kulasingam's leadoff triple and drove in his second run of the game in the next half-inning, but it did little to phase Edgington, who stranded a man on second to finish the sixth, before returning for a one-two-three seventh, making him the first opposing pitcher to compete a 7.0-inning start against Quad Cities this season.

A scoreless 1.2 innings from reliever Andrew Morones kept Quad Cities' deficit at four and allowed the bats to inch a tally closer against Jonah Hurney in the eighth on Trevor Werner's RBI-ground-out. Dayton would get the run right back in the top of the ninth however, as John Michael Faile made Juan Martinez pay for a two-out walk with an RBI-double.

Trailing 6-3 in the bottom of the ninth, Chris Brito again cut Dayton's lead to two with a solo home run, his first of the year, before an error on Iverson Espinoza allowed the next batter, Omar Hernandez, to reach base as well.

After getting Diego Guzman to ground into a fielder's choice and forcing a fly-out from Erick Torres, Turney induced back-to-back ground balls, but their neither ended the game, as Daniel Vazquez and Kulasingam reached on errors by Balcazar and Espinoza respectively to load the bases for Callan Moss. That's when Turney took matters into his own hands and struck out Quad Cities' designated hitter for the second-straight inning to end the game and secure Dayton's series-evening 6-4 victory.

Edgington (2-1) needed just two strikeouts to earn the win and complete the career-high 7.0-inning start, while Arronde (1-3) was saddled with the loss, allowing four runs and a season-high eight hits over 4.2 innings. Turney (1) earned his campaign's first save by completing the final two innings despite allowing a pair of runs.

Quad Cities returns to Modern Woodmen Park for game five of the six-game set on Saturday and sends Drew Beam (3-2, 2.55) to the mound opposite Dayton's Adam Serwinowski (0-2, 3.86). First pitch is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.







Midwest League Stories from May 16, 2025

