TinCaps Rally Past Whitecaps

May 16, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The TinCaps overcame a five-run deficit on their way to a 9-8 victory over the West Michigan Whitecaps (Detroit Tigers affiliate) on a warm Thursday night at Parkview Field in front of a crowd of 4,562 fans.

Once down 2-0 and then 7-2, Fort Wayne (20-16) took the lead against Midwest League East Division-leading West Michigan (23-13) in the bottom of the fifth inning in unconventional fashion. With the bases loaded, three runs scored on a passed ball combined with two throwing errors.

The TinCaps added insurance in the seventh as third baseman Rosman Verdugo hit his second home run of the game and Midwest League-best eighth of the season over the left-field wall. No one else in the circuit has more than six homers this season.

Garrett Hawkins closed the game with a four-out save. Harry Gustin earned the win with 3 1/3 scoreless innings from the fourth into the seventh.

Initially, the Whitecaps jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first. Verdugo's first homer of the night then equalized in the bottom of the first, only for West Michigan to plate five in the second.

Fort Wayne chipped into its deficit in the third as center fielder Braedon Karpathios slugged a three-run homer - his sixth of the year (tied for second most in the league).

The TinCaps were down 7-5 entering the home fifth. Second baseman Brandon Butterworth changed the momentum of the game with a leadoff hustle double to right-center field.

