Two-Knock Night for Karpathios

May 14, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Right fielder Braedon Karpathios had a pair of hits, but the TinCaps fell to the West Michigan Whitecaps (Detroit Tigers affiliate), 7-0, on Wednesday night at Parkview Field.

After an hour-plus rain delay, top Tigers prospect Max Clark, the center fielder from Franklin, Ind., led the game off with a solo home run. The Whitecaps (23-12) added three more runs with two outs in the frame.

West Michigan tacked on another run in the fifth, seventh, and ninth innings, respectively.

Tyler Morgan tossed 2 1/3 scoreless innings of relief for Fort Wayne (19-16).

First baseman Ethan Long also singled for the TinCaps.

Next Game: Thursday, May 15 vs. West Michigan (7:05 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Jose Reyes

- Whitecaps Probable Starter: LHP Joe Miller

Watch: MyTV 21.3 (Xfinity 1172) | Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts

Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets







