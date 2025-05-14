Two-Knock Night for Karpathios
May 14, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release
FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Right fielder Braedon Karpathios had a pair of hits, but the TinCaps fell to the West Michigan Whitecaps (Detroit Tigers affiliate), 7-0, on Wednesday night at Parkview Field.
After an hour-plus rain delay, top Tigers prospect Max Clark, the center fielder from Franklin, Ind., led the game off with a solo home run. The Whitecaps (23-12) added three more runs with two outs in the frame.
West Michigan tacked on another run in the fifth, seventh, and ninth innings, respectively.
Tyler Morgan tossed 2 1/3 scoreless innings of relief for Fort Wayne (19-16).
First baseman Ethan Long also singled for the TinCaps.
Next Game: Thursday, May 15 vs. West Michigan (7:05 p.m.)
- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Jose Reyes
- Whitecaps Probable Starter: LHP Joe Miller
Watch: MyTV 21.3 (Xfinity 1172) | Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB.TV
Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts
Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets
