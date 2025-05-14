Sky Carp Fly Past Rattlers

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Beloit Sky Carp jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the top of the first inning and didn't allow the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers to get back into Wednesday's game at Neuroscience Group Field. The Sky Carp defeated the Rattlers 12-7 for their second straight win in the series between the in-state rivals.

Beloit (19-15) picked up right where they left off on Tuesday night when they scored seventeen runs. Back-to-back doubles by Colby Shade and Gabe Miller to start the game gave the Sky Carp a 1-0 lead. Payton Green made it 2-0 with an RBI single and would wind up at second on a throw to the plate that just missed getting Miller.

Wisconsin starting pitcher Patricio Aquino retired the next two batters on flyouts, with the second a sacrifice fly that scored Green. However, he would give up a single and a walk to the next two batters and would leave the game with 35 pitches.

Jeferson Figueroa took over for Aquino and gave up a three-run home run to Michael Snyder on an 0-2 pitch and the Rattlers found themselves down 6-0.

The Timber Rattlers (14-21) put their first two batters of the bottom of the first aboard on consecutive walks by Beloit starter Noble Meyer. Eduardo Garcia drove in a run with a single and Meyer walked another batter to load the bases with one out. However, Wisconsin couldn't cash in on a big hit and left the bases loaded in the inning.

Figueroa kept Beloit off the scoreboard in the second and third. He went back out for the fourth inning and had to leave with two runners on and one out. Jes ú s Broca entered the game and got the second out before issuing a walk to load the bases. Connor Caskenette cleared the bases with a triple and scored on a poor throw to third for a 10-1 advantage.

The Rattlers loaded the bases in the bottom of the fourth with one out but only managed one run on a fielder's choice by Luiyin Alastre.

The Sky Carp got that run back in the top of the fifth on a sacrifice fly by Emaarion Boyd.

Jadher Areinamo crushed a lead-off homer in the bottom of the fifth, his fourth home run of the season, to give the crowd a bit of a jump. The next three Rattlers reached on a single and two walks. Nick Brink, the third Beloit pitcher of the game, who had entered to start the fifth, would walk Juan Baez to force in a run and the Rattlers were down 11-4 but had the bases loaded with no outs.

Then, Brink got Tayden Hall to ground into a 4-6-3 double play. A run scored, but there were two outs. Daniel Guilarte cashed in one more run in the inning with an RBI single and the deficit was just five runs after five innings.

Brock Vradenburg gave Beloit a 12-6 lead with a two-out, RBI single in the top of the sixth after an error extended the inning to him.

Wisconsin got the final run of the game in the ninth inning. Matt Wood, who went 2-for-3 with two walks, had doubled to start the last inning for the Rattlers. He scored on a passed ball.

Blake Burke extended both of his streaks with the Timber Rattlers as he was 1-for-4 with a double and a walk. Burke is on an eleven-game hitting streak and an eighteen game on-base streak. Both streaks are the longest of the 2025 season for the Timber Rattlers.

Wisconsin struggled with runners in scoring position on Wednesday. They were 2-for-15 in that situation. The Sky Carp, who were 9-for-21 with runners in scoring position on Tuesday night in a 17-3 win, went 5-for-17 with runners in scoring position on Wednesday afternoon.

Game three is Thursday night at Neuroscience Group Field. Tyson Hardin (2-1, 1.42) is the scheduled starting pitcher for the Timber Rattlers. Beloit has named Karson Milbrandt (0-1, 3.48) as their starter. Game time is 6:40pm.

The left field berm seating is for the dogs as we host the first of our six Bark in the Park games courtesy of Tito's Handmade Vodka. Your canine friend is free. Just enter through the gate at the end of the third base concourse and find a spot on the berm for you and your good doggo. Tito's Handmade Vodka will donate $5 per dog to the Oshkosh Area Humane Society for every Bark in the Park Game up to $2,500.

Our two-legged fans will be able to partake in the Craft Brews & Brats Night presented by Fox River Brewing Company and The Score. Fans who are of legal drinking age may purchase any 16-ounce craft beer for $3 at this game. All fans can purchase a Salmon's Meat Products brat for $3 thanks to Fox River Brewing Company and The Score.

If you can't make it to the ballpark, there are several ways to follow the action. The game will be televised on tv-32 starting at 6:30pm. The radio broadcast on AM1280, WNAM and internet audio starts with the pregame show at 6:20pm. The game is also available MiLB.tv and Bally Sports Live.

R H E

BEL 600 411 000 - 12 12 0

WIS 100 140 001 - 7 8 2

HOME RUNS:

BEL:

Michael Snyder (2nd, 2 on in 1st inning off Jeferson Figueroa, 2 out)

WIS:

Jadher Areinamo (4th, 0 on in 5th inning off Nick Brink, 0 out)

WP: Holt Jones (2-1)

LP: Patricio Aquino (2-1)

TIME: 3:27

ATTN: 3,300







