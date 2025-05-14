Tonight's Loons Game Postponed, Doubleheader Set for Thursday
May 14, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Great Lakes Loons News Release
MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (18-16) and Lake County Captains (18-16) Wednesday night game has been postponed due to inclement weather at Dow Diamond.
The Loons and Captains will play a doubleheader on Thursday, May 15th. Game one will start at 5:05 p.m., with game two shortly after game one concludes. Both contests will be seven innings.
Tomorrow will be the third Loons doubleheader of the season, the second against Lake County. Thursday features Greek Heritage night presented by the Dow Championship. A special ticket package is available at Loons.com.
The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.
