Tonight's Loons Game Postponed, Doubleheader Set for Thursday

May 14, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (18-16) and Lake County Captains (18-16) Wednesday night game has been postponed due to inclement weather at Dow Diamond.

The Loons and Captains will play a doubleheader on Thursday, May 15th. Game one will start at 5:05 p.m., with game two shortly after game one concludes. Both contests will be seven innings.

Tomorrow will be the third Loons doubleheader of the season, the second against Lake County. Thursday features Greek Heritage night presented by the Dow Championship. A special ticket package is available at Loons.com.

Tomorrow will be the third Loons doubleheader of the season, the second against Lake County. Thursday features Greek Heritage night presented by the Dow Championship. A special ticket package is available at Loons.com.







