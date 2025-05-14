Offense Stays Red-Hot with 12-7 Win

May 14, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Beloit Sky Carp News Release







GRAND CHUTE, Wis. - The Sky Carp came up with a solid encore to their 17-3 victory in Tuesday night's series opener with the Timber Rattlers.

On a Wednesday afternoon contest, the Carp scored six runs in the first inning on the way to a 12-7 victory, the team's fifth win in its last six games.

The Sky Carp didn't waste any time in the matinee, scoring six times in the first inning to assume control of the game. Michael Snyder had the big blow with his second three-run homer in as many games.

After the Timber Rattlers plated a run in the bottom of the first, the Sky Carp scored four runs in the fourth, three of them coming on a bases-clearing triple by Connor Caskenette.

The Rattlers tried to get back into the game in the fifth inning, scoring five times to cut the deficit to 11-6, but the Sky Carp would score a run on a Brock Vradenburg RBI single before the Timber Rattlers scored a run in the bottom of the ninth on a passed ball to finish the scoring.

The Carp continued to clog the basepaths, drawing 11 walks to go along with their 12 base hits, adding six more steals to pad their Minor League Baseball-leading total along the way. Gage Miller, Payton Green, Echedry Vargas and Emaarion Boyd each finished with two hits.

Noble Meyer got the start for the Sky Carp and allowed a run in two innings. Holt Jones (2-1) picked up the win, repeating Meyer's line, while Nick Brink and Gabe Bierman closed things out.

The Carp will take on the Timber Rattlers in game three of the series Thursday at 6:40 p.m. The team will return home to face Quad Cities, with the first game being the completion of an earlier suspended game. The suspended game's resumption will begin at 6:05 p.m., with a seven-inning game in the nightcap to follow.

Visit Skycarp.com for tickets.

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.

Follow the Sky Carp on Twitter at @BeloitSkyCarp, on Instagram at @BeloitSkyCarp, on TikTok @BeloitSkyCarp, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/SkyCarpBaseball.







Midwest League Stories from May 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.