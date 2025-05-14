Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Wednesday (7:30 PM EDT at Quad Cities)

Wednesday, May 14, 2025 l Game #35

Modern Woodmen Park l Davenport, Iowa l 7:30 p.m. (EDT)

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (12-22) at Quad Cities River Bandits (21-12)

RH Nestor Lorant (0-1, 5.95) vs. RH Logan Martin (3-2, 3.14)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) battle the Quad Cities River Bandits (affiliate of the Kansas City Royals) in the second game of a six-game series. Season Series: Dayton 1, Quad Cities 0.

Last Game: Tuesday: Dayton 11, Quad Cities 9 (12 innings). In one of the greatest late-inning comebacks in Dragons history, Dayton rallied after trailing 6-1 at the end of seven innings to force extra innings, and win the game after Carlos Jorge's tie-breaking two-run home run in the top of the 12th. The Dragons scored three in the eighth to make it 6-4, and tied the game on a ninth inning, two-out, two-run single by John Michael Faile. Dayton was within one out of winning in the 11th when Quad Cities' Erick Torres hit a two-out, game-tying solo home run. Jorge's homer in the 12th gave the Dragons the lead and Jimmy Romano pitched a scoreless bottom of the 12th for the save.

The game was just the third time since record-keeping of lead changes began in 2004 that the Dragons trailed by at least five runs in the eighth inning and battled back to win the game, and the first time since 2012. The Dragons have come back from deficits of at least five runs to win 27 times since 2004, but only three times when they trailed by five runs or more in the eighth inning or later.

The 12-inning contest tied for the most innings played in a Dragons game since the rule putting a free runner on second base to begin each inning after the ninth was implemented in 2018. The game was played in three hours, 37 minutes, the longest Dragons game on the clock since 2023.

The last Dayton player to hit a home run to break a tie in the final inning of an extra inning Dayton win was Hector Rodriguez (Aug. 1, 2024, at Lansing)...The Dragons established a season high for runs in a game (11)...It was the first time this season that the Dragons won a game in which their opponent scored more than four runs...The five-run deficit was the largest in a Dayton win since August 17, 2024, when they trailed 5-0 in the third inning and battled back to win, 8-7.

Additional Player and Team Notes:

Carlos Jorge's 12-inning two-run home run on Tuesday marked the second time in his Dragons career that he has hit a 12th inning, tie-breaking home run in a Dragons win. He did the same on September 2, 2023 at Great Lakes to break a 5-5 tie in a Dragons 7-6 win.

Reliever Easton Sikorski has allowed just two earned run in 20 innings, an ERA of 0.90.

In the Dragons 12 wins, they have allowed an average of 2.2 runs per game (9 of the 26 runs scored by opponents in the Dragons wins came on Tuesday by Quad Cities). In nine of the 12 wins, the opponent has scored two runs or less including four shutouts.

The Dragons are 8-10 at home; 4-12 on the road.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM

Wednesday, May 14 (7:30 pm): Dayton RH Nestor Lorant (0-1, 5.95) at Quad Cities RH Logan Martin (3-2, 3.14)

Thursday, May 15 (7:30 pm): Dayton RH Luke Hayden (1-0, 1.88) at Quad Cities LH Frank Mozzicato (1-0, 1.15)

Friday, May 16 (7:30 pm): Dayton RH Brian Edgington (1-1, 3.55) at Quad Cities RH Felix Arronde (1-2, 3.56)

Saturday, May 17 (6:30 pm): Dayton LH Adam Serwinowski (0-2, 3.86) at Quad Cities RH Drew Beam (3-2, 2.55)

Thursday, May 15 (2:00 pm): Dayton RH Gabriel Aguilera (1-2, 5.66) at Quad Cities LH Hunter Patteson (3-0, 1.55)

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and via MiLB TV. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.







