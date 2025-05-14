Dragons Post Big Comeback, Win in 12 Innings 11-9 on Jorge Home Run

May 14, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Davenport, Iowa - Carlos Jorge blasted a tie-breaking two-run home run in the top of the 12th inning to lift the Dayton Dragons to an 11-9 victory over the Quad Cities River Bandits on Tuesday night. The win was one of the biggest late-inning comebacks in Dragons history as they erased a 6-1 deficit in the eighth inning, scoring runs in each of the final five innings of the game to win.

The game was just the third time since record-keeping of lead changes began in 2004 that the Dragons trailed by at least five runs in the eighth inning and battled back to win the game, and the first time since 2012. The Dragons have come back from deficits of at least five runs to win 27 times since 2004, but only three times when they trailed by five runs or more in the eighth inning or later.

The 12-inning contest tied for the most innings played in a Dragons game since 2018 when the rule putting a free runner on second base to begin each inning after the ninth was implemented. The game was played in three hours, 37 minutes, the longest Dragons game on the clock since 2023.

Game Summary:

After Quad Cities took a 1-0 lead in the second inning, Dayton's Connor Burns blasted a home run in the third to tie the game, 1-1. But Quad Cities scored one run in the fourth and two runs in both the sixth and seventh innings to build a 6-1 lead.

The Dragons responded with three runs in the top of the eighth, keyed by a run-scoring triple by Yerlin Confidan and an RBI double by Ariel Almonte to pull to within two runs, 6-4.

Still trailing by two runs to start the ninth inning, the Dragons took advantage of an error and a walk to put the tying runners on base. With two outs and men at second and third, John Michael Faile singled through the middle to drive in both runners and tie the game at 6-6. After a scoreless bottom of the ninth, the game went to extra innings.

Dayton scored on a wild pitch in the top of the 10th before the River Bandits evened the score in the bottom of the inning. Dayton jumped back in front with two runs in the top of the 11th, getting an RBI single by Burns and a sacrifice fly by Leo Balcazar to put the Dragons in front, 9-7. Quad Cities trailed 9-8 with two outs and the bases empty in the bottom of the 11th when Erick Torres tied the game with a home run to left field to make it 9-9.

In the top of the 12th, Carlos Jorge blasted a home run to right field with a runner on base to give the Dragons an 11-9 lead. It was Jorge's second homer of the year.

Dayton reliever Jimmy Romano pitched a scoreless bottom of the 12th for the save, striking out the last two batters of the game.

The Dragons finished with eight hits. Jorge and Burns each had two hits including a home run. Faile drove in three runs.

Notes: The 11 runs scored by Dayton was their highest total to date in 2025. The game also marked the first time this season that the Dragons won a game in which their opponent scored more than four runs. The five-run deficit was the largest in a Dayton win since August 17, 2024, when they trailed 5-0 in the third inning and battled back to win, 8-7.

Up Next: The Dragons (12-22) play in Davenport against Quad Cities (21-12) again on Wednesday night at 7:30 pm (EDT). Nestor Lorant (0-1, 5.95) will start for Dayton.

