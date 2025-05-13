Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Tuesday (7:30 PM at Quad Cities)

May 13, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Tuesday, May 13, 2025 l Game #34

Modern Woodmen Park l Davenport, Iowa l 7:30 p.m. (EDT)

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (11-22) at Quad Cities River Bandits (21-11)

RH Jose Montero (2-1, 2.31) vs. LH Hunter Patteson (3-0, 1.54)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) battle the Quad Cities River Bandits (affiliate of the Kansas City Royals) in the first game of a six-game series. This is the first meeting of the year between the two clubs.

Last Series: Great Lakes 4, Dayton 2 (May 6-May 11 in Dayton).

Last Game: Sunday: Great Lakes 7, Dayton 2. The Loons built a 5-0 lead over the first three innings against Major League pitcher Rhett Lowder (injury rehab assignment). Both Dragons runs came in the fifth inning as they cut the deficit to 5-2 before Great Lakes added single runs in the sixth and seventh. Connor Burns had two hits and scored a run as part of a six-hit Dayton attack.

Reliever Easton Sikorski has allowed just one earned run in 17 innings, an ERA of 0.53.

A Look at 2025 for the Dragons: The Dragons roster features several players ranked among the Reds top-30 prospects based on the MLB Pipeline and Baseball America lists: Starting pitcher Adam Serwinowski (#12 on MLB; #18 on BA); shortstop Leo Balcazar (#25 on MLB; #23 on BA); center fielder Carlos Jorge (#21 on MLB; #30 on BA); catcher Connor Burns (#24 on BA); second baseman Peyton Stovall (#27 on MLB; #35 on BA), starting pitcher Luke Hayden (#30 on MLB; #37 on BA), and outfielder Yerlin Confidan (#32 on BA).

Starting pitcher Nestor Lorant was selected as the Reds Minor League Pitcher of the Year and the Florida State League Pitcher of the Year in 2024...Catcher/first baseman John Michael Faile finished his college career ranked #1 in career home runs and RBI in NCAA Division II history...Outfielder Myles Smith was selected as the Big West Conference Player/Year in 2024 after batting .401 with 10 home runs with UC-Irvine.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM

Wednesday, May 14 (7:30 pm): Dayton RH Nestor Lorant (0-1, 5.95) at Quad Cities RH Logan Martin (3-2, 3.14)

Thursday, May 15 (7:30 pm): Dayton RH Luke Hayden (1-0, 1.88) at Quad Cities LH Frank Mozzicato (1-0, 1.15)

Friday, May 16 (7:30 pm): Dayton RH Brian Edgington (1-1, 3.55) at Quad Cities RH Felix Arronde (1-2, 3.56)

Saturday, May 17 (6:30 pm): Dayton LH Adam Serwinowski (0-2, 3.86) at Quad Cities RH Drew Beam (3-2, 2.55)

Thursday, May 15 (2:00 pm): Dayton RH Gabriel Aguilera (1-2, 5.66) at Quad Cities LH Hunter Patteson (stats pending)

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and via MiLB TV. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2025 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







