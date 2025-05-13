Beloit Takes Series Opener

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers watched an early 3-0 lead over the Beloit Sky Carp evaporate on Tuesday night at Neuroscience Group Field. The Sky Carp scored seventeen unanswered runs and went 9-for-21 with runners in scoring position as they took advantage of thirteen walks by Wisconsin pitchers to beat the Rattlers 17-3 in game one of the six-game series.

Jadher Areinamo started Wisconsin's first-inning rally with by drawing a walk after falling behind Beloit starter Emmett Olson 0-2. Then, two of the hottest hitters on the Rattlers had back-to-back singles. Blake Burke grounded a singled to right to move Areinamo to third. Juan Baez lined the next pitch to left for a single to chase Areinamo home for a 1-0 lead.

In the bottom of the second Yhoswar Garcia stepped to the plate with a runner at first and one out. Garcia lashed at a 1-0 pitch and lined a home run to left for a 3-0 lead. The homer was his first of the season and his first since April 28, 2024 when he was a member of the Carolina Mudcats.

The Sky Carp (18-15) charged to the lead over the Rattlers with a run in the third, two runs in the fourth, four runs in the fifth, and five runs in the sixth.

Beloit scored their first run of the game on back-to-back doubles by Emaarion Boyd and Yiddi Cappe in the third inning. They would tie the game in the fourth as Echedry Vargas knocked in the first run of the frame, Wisconsin starting pitcher Chandler Welch walked the next two batters, and Cappe had a sacrifice fly to score Vargas.

Welch allowed three runs on six hits with three walks and needed 85 pitches to work four innings.

The top of the fifth started with a single against reliever Dikember S á nchez. He got the next batter to ground into a 6-4-3 double play. The third out would be elusive. Garrett Forrester singled. Colby Shade tripled on a 3-2 pitch to drive in Forrester with the go-ahead run. S á nchez walked the next batter. Then, Michael Snyder cracked a three-run homer to left and the Sky Carp were up 7-3.

The Sky Carp poured on the offense in the sixth inning as they sent ten men to the plate. Cappe singled and stole second to start the inning. A walk to Gage Miller was followed by a double steal with the throw to third winding up in left to allow Cappe to score. Ryan Ignoffo made it 9-3 with a one-out, RBI single. S á nchez walked the next batter. That walk ended his night.

Yerlin Rodriguez fared no better upon entering the game. He walked Shade to load the bases, got the second out on a force play at the plate, and walked Snyder to force in a run. Boyd knocked in two runs with a single to cap the five-run uprising.

Rodriguez got the final out of the sixth and a scoreless seventh and a scoreless eighth.

Wisconsin (14-20) turned to Luiyin Alastre to come in from left field to work the ninth. The position player struck out Cappe for the first out, but that was between walks. Payton Green singled home the first run of the inning. Alastre got the second out on a flyout to right. However, Forrester and Shade had back-to-back RBI singles to end Alastre's stint on the mound. Daniel Guilarte was called in from the Wisconsin dugout to get the final out, but it was once again elusive.

A walk loaded the bases. Snyder ripped a two-run single to give him six RBI on the night. Guilarte walked one more batter before Cappe lined out to third to end the inning.

Wisconsin's offense, which went dormant after the second inning, did not revive in the ninth inning with only a two-out walk breaking up three strikeouts to end the game. The Rattlers had two singles after the second inning.

Burke, Baez, and Garcia all extended their hitting streaks with their hits early in the game. Burke has a ten-game hitting streak to match Areinamo for the longest streak on the team this season. Garcia moved his hitting streak to seven games and Baez now sits with a six-game streak.

Game two of the series is Wednesday afternoon. Patricio Aquino (2-0, 1.00) is the scheduled starting pitcher for Wisconsin. Noble Meyer (0-1, 7.13) is the starter for the Sky Carp. Game time is 12:10pm.

