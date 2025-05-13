Jump, Rodriguez Jump to Midland; Lasko, Guante Return

May 13, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







The Lansing Lugnuts announced the following roster changes, in conjunction with the Athletics:

REMOVE: Pitchers Gage Jump and Gustavo Rodriguez are promoted to Midland (Class-AA - Texas League).

ADD: Pitcher Wander Guante is received from Midland.

ADD/ACTIVATE: Outfielder Ryan Lasko finishes rehab stint in the Arizona Complex League and is activated from the Injured List.

DEACTIVATE: Outfielder Jonny Butler is placed on the Injured List retroactive to May 11.

The updated Lansing roster now has 27 active players and four players on the Injured List.

Jump made his professional debut as the Lugnuts' Opening Day starter and has only raised his profile since, striking out 13 batters in 6 2/3 scoreless innings on May 25 vs. Fort Wayne; coming one single away from tossing a rain-shorted five-inning perfect game on May 1 vs. Lake County; and firing eight innings of one-run, no-walk, eight-strikeout ball on May 7 at West Michigan. For these efforts, he was honored as the Midwest League Pitcher of the Week for April 29-May 4 and rated ESPN.com's No. 3 prospect in the Athletics' organization. The southpaw, drafted 73rd overall from LSU in 2024, finishes his time in Lansing with a 4-1 record, a 2.32 ERA and 45 strikeouts (compared to just five walks) in 31 innings pitch, tied for the most strikeouts in the league.

Rodriguez was signed as a Minor League free agent by the A's in the offseason and shined in his brief time in Lansing. The right-hander allowed just one hit in 20 batters faced over six relief appearances, tossing six scoreless innings with one walk and five strikeouts.

Guante was 1-1 with a 5.40 ERA in 10 relief appearances this season for the RockHounds, walking seven and fanning 13 in 15 innings. He pitched 50 innings for the Lugnuts in 2024, posting a 5.22 ERA with 22 walks and 35 strikeouts.

Lasko, MLB Pipeline's No. 4 A's outfield prospect and No. 17 prospect overall, made his mark with the 2024 Lugnuts with a series of remarkable feats, notably climbing the center field wall for a pair of leaping catches and homering entirely over the batter's eye. The Rutgers product was scheduled to open the season with Lansing before suffering a hamstring injury in Spring Training.

The Lugnuts (18-15) open a six-game homestand tonight against the South Bend Cubs (9-24) at 6:05 p.m. For more information, call (517) 485-4500 or visit milb.com/lansing.







Midwest League Stories from May 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.