Down to Their Final Strike, Nuts Rally to Walk off the Cubs in 10

May 13, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

LANSING, Mich. - Joshua Kuroda-Grauer forced extra innings with a two-strike, two-out, game-tying, two-run double, and Rodney Green, Jr. lined a game-winning RBI single in the 10th inning, culminating a thrilling 7-6 Lansing Locos (19-15) victory over the South Bend Cubs (9-25) on Tuesday night at Jackson® Field™.

It was Lansing's third walk-off win of the season and its second straight home walk-off, following a Sahid Valenzuela RBI single in the bottom of the 10th to beat Lake County 1-0 on May 4.

Cole Conn swatted a two-run homer in the fourth inning and Clark Elliott broke a 3-3 tie in the sixth with a solo shot, but South Bend scored two runs in the seventh and one in the eighth to bring a 6-4 lead to the bottom of the ninth.

Joe Nahas recorded two quick outs and got ahead of Valenzuela 0-and-2, but the Lugnuts' third baseman worked the count even and singled to right. Nahas then jumped ahead of pinch-hitter Nate Nankil 0-and-2, but Nankil took a ball before dropping a double into the Bermuda triangle in shallow right, moving Valenzuela to third.

Undeterred, Nahas brought the Cubs within a strike of victory for a third straight better, taking the count to 1-and-2 against Kuroda-Grauer - only to see the Nuts' shortstop drop a fly ball down the right field line to score both Valenzuela and Nankil, tying the score at 6-6.

Mark Adamiak struck out a pair of Cubs in a 1-2-3 top of the 10th inning, setting the stage for the home half heroics.

Placed runner Clark Elliott moved to third base on a T.J. Schofield-Sam groundout, but Thoresen retired Jared Dickey on a shallow flyout to left. Conn worked a walk from Thoresen, bringing up Green. On a 2-2 pitch, Green lined a slider into center field to score Elliott and ignite a wild celebration on the right side of the infield.

Lansing's offense collected 10 hits, five walks, and one HBP, and did not strike out in the game.

There's a quick turnaround for the second game of the six-game series, an 11:05 a.m. start between Lansing right-hander Steven Echavarria and South Bend lefty Evan Aschenbeck on a Dog Days of Summer / Grand Slam School Day.







