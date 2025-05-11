West Michigan Caps Series Win, 6-2
May 11, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Lansing Lugnuts News Release
COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. - Jack Penney knocked an opposite-field two-run homer and an RBI single to help the West Michigan Whitecaps (21-12) cruise to a 6-2 Mother's Day victory over the Lansing Lugnuts (18-15) on Sunday afternoon at LMCU Ballpark.
The Whitecaps won the final three games of the series, taking four of six in total.
Lansing starter Kyle Robinson entered the game having twirled three consecutive quality starts, but allowed eight hits and five runs in four innings, with Penney's two swings keying a three-run second inning and a two-run third.
For their part, Lugnuts first baseman T.J. Schofield-Sam and third baseman Sahid Valenzuela each went 2-for-4 with an RBI single, supplying the Lansing offense.
Left fielder Rodney Green, Jr. added an outfield assist, throwing out Josue Briceño at the plate in the third inning, and a difficult catch that took him twisting into the outfield wall, turning a potential Izaac Pacheco drive for extra bases into a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning.
That fifth-inning run was charged to Blaze Pontes, who then worked a scoreless sixth. Hunter Breault pitched a perfect seventh with a strikeout, and Gustavo Rodriguez added a 1-2-3 eighth with a strikeout.
After a day off Monday, the Lugnuts welcome in the South Bend Cubs for a six-game homestand running May 13-18. T ickets are available at the stadium box office, (517) 485-4500 or online at milb.com/lansing.
Midwest League Stories from May 11, 2025
- TinCaps Take Series in South Bend - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Captains Secure Series Split with 6-2 Win over Quad Cities - Lake County Captains
- Peoria Rally Falls Short in 5-4 Defeat - Peoria Chiefs
- Wisconsin Earns a Series Split with a Sunday Win at Peoria - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Carp Comeback Falls Just Short - Beloit Sky Carp
- TinCaps Take Series from Cubs with 10-3 Sunday Win - South Bend Cubs
- 'Caps Protect the House on Mother's Day, 6-2 - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Kernels Grab Finale in Beloit 6-5, Split Series with the Sky Carp - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- West Michigan Caps Series Win, 6-2 - Lansing Lugnuts
- Loons Take Series, Defeat Dragons 7-2 on Mother's Day - Great Lakes Loons
- Dragons Fall on Sunday to Great Lakes, 7-2 - Dayton Dragons
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Sunday (1:05 PM vs. Great Lakes) - Dayton Dragons
- Reds Rhett Lowder to Start for Dragons Today on MLB Injury Rehab Assignment - Dayton Dragons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.