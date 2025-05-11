West Michigan Caps Series Win, 6-2

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. - Jack Penney knocked an opposite-field two-run homer and an RBI single to help the West Michigan Whitecaps (21-12) cruise to a 6-2 Mother's Day victory over the Lansing Lugnuts (18-15) on Sunday afternoon at LMCU Ballpark.

The Whitecaps won the final three games of the series, taking four of six in total.

Lansing starter Kyle Robinson entered the game having twirled three consecutive quality starts, but allowed eight hits and five runs in four innings, with Penney's two swings keying a three-run second inning and a two-run third.

For their part, Lugnuts first baseman T.J. Schofield-Sam and third baseman Sahid Valenzuela each went 2-for-4 with an RBI single, supplying the Lansing offense.

Left fielder Rodney Green, Jr. added an outfield assist, throwing out Josue Briceño at the plate in the third inning, and a difficult catch that took him twisting into the outfield wall, turning a potential Izaac Pacheco drive for extra bases into a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning.

That fifth-inning run was charged to Blaze Pontes, who then worked a scoreless sixth. Hunter Breault pitched a perfect seventh with a strikeout, and Gustavo Rodriguez added a 1-2-3 eighth with a strikeout.

