TinCaps Take Series from Cubs with 10-3 Sunday Win

May 11, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend, IN - Shut out on Saturday afternoon, the Fort Wayne TinCaps responded in a big way on Mother's Day at Four Winds Field. In defeating the South Bend Cubs 10-3 on Sunday, the TinCaps plated five runs in the first inning and recorded 11 hits overall. Fort Wayne now stands at 19-14 overall, while the Cubs finish the series at 9-24.

Just like South Bend did in Saturday's 5-0 shutout, Fort Wayne took full control of the game in the first inning on Sunday. After Cubs starting pitcher Kenten Egbert recorded two quick outs on five pitches, he allowed five consecutive TinCaps to reach. The third one, center fielder Nerwilian Cedeño, opened the scoring with an RBI single. The fifth, right fielder Braedon Karpathios, cleared the bases with an opposite-field grand slam to left. At the end of one inning, the TinCaps led 5-0.

Egbert had a completely different second inning, striking out the side. However, he surrendered an unearned run on designated hitter Sean Barnett's single in the third. After Egbert turned in another 1-2-3 inning in the fourth, he and reliever Johzan Oquendo combined to allow four more runs during the fifth. Cedeño picked up his third hit of the game, a blooped double that brought in a run. Karpathios later stepped to the plate again and slashed another opposite-field home run, a two-run shot that gave Fort Wayne a 10-0 advantage.

Opposite Egbert, Fort Wayne starting pitcher Eric Yost shined for a second consecutive Sunday. After striking out 11 in seven innings against the Dayton Dragons a week prior, Yost allowed just one run on three hits across 5.2 innings in South Bend. Only No. 7 Cubs prospect Jefferson Rojas got to him, singling in the fourth inning and belting a solo home run to lead off the sixth.

In the bottom of the eighth, Rojas went deep again for the first multi-home run game of his career. After second baseman Cristian Hernandez doubled to achieve an eight-game hit streak, Rojas skied a two-run blast to left for his third hit of the day. He now has four home runs for the season and carries a team-long 13-game on-base streak into South Bend's upcoming trip to Lansing.

Meanwhile, the Cubs' bullpen finished the game with four consecutive scoreless innings. Right-handers Vince Reilly and Kenyi Perez combined with southpaws Evan Taylor and Chase Watkins to accomplish the feat. Taylor struck out three in his shutout innings, finishing the Fort Wayne series with eight punchouts in three innings on the mound.

Up next, the TinCaps will host the team they're currently chasing in the Midwest League East division, the West Michigan Whitecaps. The Cubs, meanwhile, will head to Lansing to take on the Lugnuts after capturing the series in Michigan's state capital last May. South Bend and Lansing will open their series at 6:05 PM on Tuesday.







