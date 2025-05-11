Carp Comeback Falls Just Short
May 11, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Beloit Sky Carp News Release
BELOIT - The Sky Carp came up just short of their third straight series victory Sunday afternoon, falling 6-5 to the Cedar Rapids Kernels.
A fantastic Mother's Day crowd at sun-splashed ABC Supply Stadium watched the Carp nearly rally from a 5-1 deficit to defeat the Kernels.
Cedar Rapids plated four runs in the top of the first inning, but the Sky Carp pecked away at the lead, scoring one in the first, two in the third and one in the fourth to cut the deficit to 5-4.
The teams traded runs, with the Kernels scoring once in the fifth and the Carp answering with a run in the sixth before both teams were held scoreless in the final three frames.
The Sky Carp bullpen was again outstanding, throwing 6 1-3 innings and allowing just one unearned run. Gabe Bierman went the first 1 1-3 in relief of Will Schomberg (0-4), while Brayan Mendoza (four innings) and Holt Jones (one inning) finished it out.
The Carp's offense was again an effective unit, picking up nine hits. Payton Green, Gage Miller and Eric Rataczak each finished with two hits to pace the attack.
The Carp will now travel to Grand Chute to take on the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers for six games. The team will return home to face Quad Cities, with the first game starting at 6:05 p.m. on Tuesday, May 20.
