Wisconsin Earns a Series Split with a Sunday Win at Peoria

May 11, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

PEORIA, IL - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers took an early 4-0 lead thank to some misplays by the Peoria Chiefs on Sunday afternoon at Dozer Park. The Chiefs got back into the game, but the Rattlers held on for a 5-4 win.

The Rattlers (14-19) scored three runs in the top of the second inning. Jadher Areinamo started the inning with a single and Juan Baez singled with one out. A grounder moved both runners into scoring position to bring Yhoswar Garcia to the plate with two outs. Garcia's grounder up the middle was slowed up by Peoria pitcher Chen-Wei Lin. The ball didn't make if off the infield grass for an RBI, single to score Areinamo.

Then, Wisconsin tried to steal a run and wound up stealing two with Daniel Guilarte at the plate. Garcia broke for second to draw a throw. Baez broke for the plate to try and score. However, the throw went back to Lin on the mound. Baez tried to scramble back to third. It was academic as Lin threw wildly to third allowing Garcia to score. Baez was also allowed to score as the ball wound up out of play for a 3-0 lead.

Peoria (11-21) opened the door with another error in the top of the third, and Wisconsin added another unearned run. Eduardo Garcia reached on a booted grounder by Miguel Villarroel with one out. Blake Burke followed with a single to extend his hitting streak to nine games to get Garcia to second base. From there, Garcia stole third and would score on a single by Jadher Areinamo.

The Chiefs climbed back into the contest in the bottom of the fourth inning against reliever Aaron Rund. Two walks set up the inning and Trey Paige drove in the first run with a single that also put runners at first and second with one out.

Wisconsin got more help from the Chiefs when Miguel Villarroel, the runner at second broke early for third base. Rund stepped off the rubber, threw to third, and Villarroel was eventually caught in the rundown for the second out.

However, Tre Richardson lined a double to left-center on a 3-2 pitch to score Paige.

Peoria chipped away again with another run in the bottom of the sixth against Bayden Root. Ryan Campos reached on an infield single, stole second, and went to third on a wild pitch. Wisconsin had the infield back with one out and Villarroel at the plate. Villarroel sent a grounder to Areinamo at short, and Areinamo set up to field the ball and throw home. But he missed the ball for an error to allow the run to score and Villarroel to reach as the tying run. Villaroel would steal second and advance to third on an infield single by Paige.

Root focused after that play and retired the next eight batters he faced to protect the one-run lead through eight innings.

Wisconsin took advantage of another Peoria error, their fourth of the game, when a poor throw to first on a grounder to third allowed Daniel Guilarte to wind up at second base. Hedbert P é rez added the insurance run with a line drive double to center and the Rattlers were up 5-3.

Zach Peek took over in the ninth and gave up a lead-off double to Paige and threw a wild pitch to let Paige take third. Richardson sent a grounder to short and this time Areinamo made the play to first, allowing the run to score, but getting the first out.

Peek got the second out but hit Ian Petrutz to keep the game going and bring the winning run to the plate. Won-Bin Cho hit a tricky liner to center that Eduardo Garcia caught for the final out.

Wisconsin split the six-game series at Dozer Park by winning games one, three, and six.

The Timber Rattlers are off on Monday. They will return to action on Tuesday at home against the Beloit Sky Carp. Chandler Welch (0-3, 5.72) is the scheduled starting pitcher for Wisconsin. Beloit has announced Emmett Olson (0-1, 3.00) as their starter. Game time is 6:40pm.

Tuesday night is a Northeast Wisconsin Manufacturing Alliance Bang for Your Buck Night. All fans may enjoy Nathan's Famous hotdogs and 16-ounce Pepsi Products for $2. Those of legal drinking age may purchase 16-ounce domestic beers for $2.

If you can't make it to the ballpark for the game on Tuesday, there are several ways to follow the action. The game will be televised on tv-32 starting at 6:30pm. The radio broadcast on AM1280, WNAM and internet audio starts with the pregame show at 6:20pm. The game is also available MiLB.tv and Bally Sports Live.

R H E

WIS 031 000 001 - 5 9 1

PEO 000 201 001 - 4 6 4

WP: Aaron Rund (1-1)

LP: Chen-Wei Lin (0-1)

SAVE: Zach Peek (2)

TIME: 2:53

ATTN: 1,379







