Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Sunday (1:05 PM vs. Great Lakes)

May 11, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Dragons GameDay

Sunday, May 11, 2025 l Game #33

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 1:05 p.m.

TV: Dayton's CW (26), MLB App, MiLB TV, Bally Sports Live Ohio

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Great Lakes Loons (16-16) at Dayton Dragons (11-21)

RH Sean Linan (no record) vs. RH Rhett Lowder (no record)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Great Lakes Loons (affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers) at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. This is the last game of a six-game series.

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Rhett Lowder will start for the Dragons today on an MLB injury rehab assignment.

Current Series: Great Lakes 3, Dayton 2. Season Series: Great Lakes 7, Dayton 4 (at Dayton: Loons 3, Dragons 2).

Last Game: Saturday: Great Lakes 13, Dayton 5. Loons outfielder Josue De Paula hit two home runs and drove in four runs to lead a 16-hit attack. The Dragons had just one hit on the night, a fifth inning double by Connor Burns. Dayton drew 12 walks and two hit batsmen but they struck out 14 times and went 0 for 6 with runners in scoring position. Veteran starter Wade Miley went two and two-thirds innings, striking out six of the 11 batters he faced while allowing three hits and three runs.

Reliever Easton Sikorski has allowed just one earned run in 17 innings, an ERA of 0.53.

In the Dragons 11 wins, they have allowed an average of 1.5 runs per game (17 runs). In nine of the 11 wins, the opponent has scored two runs or less including four shutouts. Most runs scored by the opponent in a Dayton win this season is four. In the 21 losses, the Dragons have allowed 6.9 runs per game (145 runs). Opponents have scored at least seven runs in 12 of the 20 Dayton losses.

The Dragons are 8-9 at home; 3-12 on the road.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM

Tuesday, May 13 (7:30 pm): Dayton RH Nestor Lorant (0-1, 5.95) at Quad Cities TBA

Wednesday, May 14 (7:30 pm): Dayton RH Jose Montero (2-1, 2.31) at Quad Cities TBA

Thursday, May 15 (7:30 pm): Dayton RH Luke Hayden (1-0, 1.88) at Quad Cities TBA

Friday, May 16 (7:30 pm): Dayton RH Brian Edgington (1-1, 3.55) at Quad Cities TBA

Saturday, May 17 (6:30 pm): Dayton LH Adam Serwinowski (0-2, 3.86) at Quad Cities TBA

Thursday, May 15 (2:00 pm): Dayton RH Gabriel Aguilera at Quad Cities TBA

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and via MiLB TV. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2025 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







Midwest League Stories from May 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.