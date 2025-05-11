Captains Secure Series Split with 6-2 Win over Quad Cities

EASTLAKE, Ohio - In the finale of a six-game series, the Lake County Captains (18-15) defeated the Quad Cities River Bandits (21-11) by a final score of 6-2 on Sunday afternoon at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

The victory marked the Captains' third win in their last four games and secured the team's fourth consecutive series split.

For Lake County, it was a three-run third inning powered by a two-out, three-run double from C Jacob Cozart, MLB Pipeline 's No. 15 Cleveland prospect, that made the difference.

The Captains got the scoring started just two batters into the game thanks to an RBI double from SS Jose Devers. Cozart's double two innings later tacked on critical insurance, clearing the bases and eventually proving to be the game-winner.

In the top of the fourth, with bases loaded and nobody out, Lake County nearly turned its first triple play in franchise history.

River Bandits CF Carson Roccaforte, MLB Pipeline 's No. 21 Kansas City prospect, hit a sacrifice fly to Captains CF Jonah Advincula, driving in Quad Cities' first run of the day. Advincula then threw the ball to 3B Maick Collado, who then threw it to 1B Ralphy Velazquez, MLB Pipeline's No. 5 Cleveland prospect, who stepped on the first base bag for a second out. Velazquez then threw the ball to 2B Christian Knapczyk at the second base bag, who nearly tagged out River Bandits RF Carter Frederick. But Frederick, who had tagged up at second base in an effort to advance to third, returned to second base safely with a head-first slide.

Captains LHP Jackson Humphries (ND), MLB Pipeline 's No. 17 Cleveland prospect, proceeded to exit with a four-run lead after 3.2 solid innings. The 2022 eighth-round pick out of Fuquay-Varina High School (NC) allowed just one earned run on two hits, while striking out five.

Lake County extended its lead to 5-1 in the bottom of the fifth inning with an RBI groundout from Velazquez, which gave the 19-year-old his eighth RBI of the series. A frame later, Captains LF Esteban González grew the Captains' lead to 6-1 with an RBI single to right field.

The River Bandits scored the game's final run on a balk by Lake County RHP Kyle Scott (S, 2) that scored Roccaforte, who reached with a two-out triple. Scott earned his second save of the season, allowing just two hits, one earned run, and no walks, while throwing three strikeouts.

Captains RHP Robert Wegielnik (W, 2-1) earned his second win of the season, retiring seven of eight batters faced. The right-hander's lone blemish was a two-out walk in the top of the sixth inning.

Quad Cities RHP Drew Beam (L, 3-2) suffered his second loss of the year, allowing four hits, four runs (one earned), and one walk, while throwing seven strikeouts.

Effective hitting and pitching helped Lake County earn a 6-2 victory in the series finale. The Captains totaled six runs on eight hits offensively, while their pitching staff allowed just two runs on four hits, striking out eleven River Bandits batters.

After an off day on Monday, the Captains will begin a six-game road series against the Great Lakes Loons. First pitch for the series opener on Tuesday, May 13 is scheduled for 11:05 a.m. at Dow Diamond in Midland, Michigan.

Lake County's next home game will be on Tuesday, May 20 at 6:05 p.m., when the Captains will open a six-game set versus the Lansing Lugnuts. It will be Community Champions Night at the ballpark, where Lake County will honor members of the military.

All 12 games will be broadcast on the Bally Sports Live App and MiLB.com, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.

Notes to Know

- 1B/LF Ralphy Velazquez recorded an RBI on Sunday afternoon. The 2023 first-round pick out of Huntington Beach High School (CA) was the only Midwest League player to record at least five extra-base hits and eight RBI during the week of May 6-11.

- INF Jose Devers hit an RBI double on Sunday afternoon. The Samana, Dominican Republic native leads the Midwest League in both extra-base hits (20) and doubles (14) this season.

- INF Christian Knapczyk logged a double and a single on Sunday afternoon for his seventh two-hit game in nine contests this month. The 2023 fifth-round pick out of Louisville leads the Midwest League with 15 hits in May, while ranking third with a .405 batting average.

- LHP Jackson Humphries caught a River Bandits runner stealing on Sunday afternoon, Lake County's ninth runner caught stealing in the series. The Captains' nine runners caught stealing defensively were the team's most in a single series since at least 2005.







