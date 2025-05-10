Elliott Homers But Lugnuts Fall, 6-3

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. - Clark Elliott deposited a monstrous home run over onto the roof of a building beyond the right field wall, but Lansing Lugnuts (18-14) dropped a second straight game to the West Michigan Whitecaps (20-12), 6-3, on Saturday afternoon at LMCU Ballpark.

The Whitecaps extended their lead to two games on the Lugnuts for first place in the Midwest League's East Division and have won three of the first five games in the six-game series.

Inserted into the game as a pinch-hitter for Jonny Butler with a 3-2 count in the second inning after Butler departed due to precautionary reasons, Elliott immediately drilled a double off Whitecaps starter Max Alba, moving Rodney Green, Jr. to third and setting up a Joshua Kuroda-Grauer RBI single three batters later for a 1-0 lead.

Two innings later, Elliott launched his second home run of the season, a drive that cleared the Lugnuts' bullpen, the right field berm, and a concrete walkway before landing on the roof of a building bordering on the parking lot.

But Whitecaps left fielder Luke Gold tied the game with a two-out, two-run triple in the fourth against Lugnuts starter Yunior Tur.

An inning later, Jack Penney gave the Whitecaps the lead for good with an RBI single to right. Tur tossed a run-scoring a wild pitch to increase the lead to 4-2, finishing with four runs allowed on six hits and four walks in 4 2/3 innings with five strikeouts.

Lansing threatened late. A CJ Rodriguez RBI double off knuckleballer Kenny Serwa brought the Lugnuts within 4-3 in the eighth inning and put the tying and go-ahead runs in scoring position. But Jordan Marks coaxed a fielder's choice to third from Sahid Valenzuela, leading to Elliott getting thrown out at the plate. A second fielder's choice from Kuroda-Grauer ended the inning.

After two insurance runs from the Whitecaps in the eighth, including an RBI double from Max Clark, T.J. Schofield-Sam appeared to open the ninth inning with a drive off or close to the right field foul pole. It was ruled foul, however, and Marks pitched a perfect frame to secure the West Michigan win.

In the loss, Schofield-Sam, Elliott and Green each collected a pair of the Nuts' 10 hits.

The series finale will feature a rematch of the opener's starting matchup, with Lansing right-hander Kyle Robinson taking on West Michigan southpaw Andrew Sears at 2 p.m.

