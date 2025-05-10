'Caps Go Nuts in 6-3 Win

May 10, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps rallied for four runs through the middle frames and the bullpen closed the door in a 6-3 win over the Lansing Lugnuts in front of 7,302 fans Saturday afternoon at LMCU Ballpark.

Whitecaps relievers Kenny Serwa and Jordan Marks kept Lansing at bay, allowing one run through five innings of work and six strikeouts as Lansing finished just 2-for-12 with runners in scoring position. Meanwhile, all-but-one Whitecaps hitter reached base, as they saw a four-run rally - highlighted by a two-run triple by Luke Gold - stand tall in the 6-3 win.

Lansing grabbed the lead in the second as infielder Josh Kuroda-Grauer plated Rodney Green Jr. with an RBI single before outfielder Clark Elliott blasted a no-doubt home run over the right-field wall - delivering Lansing the 2-0 edge. West Michigan responded quickly, as Gold added his two-run triple in the bottom of the fourth before Jack Penney highlighted a two-run fifth with an RBI single - rallying in front 4-2. Lansing trimmed the lead with an RBI double from CJ Rodriguez in the eighth - but West Michigan once again responded in the bottom half - as Max Clark spearheaded a two-run frame with an RBI double - expanding the advantage to 6-3. Marks made quick work of the Lugnuts in the ninth, striking out consecutive batters before getting Nate Nankil to ground out, capping off the 6-3 win.

The Whitecaps improve to 20-12 while the Lugnuts fall to 18-15 on the season. Serwa (2-1) collects his second victory - allowing just one run through 3.1 innings pitched with four strikeouts - while Marks earns his first save - tossing 1.2 scoreless frames with two punchouts. Lugnuts starter Yunior Tur (1-1) suffers his first loss - allowing four runs through 4.2 frames. 7,302 fans showed up to see the Whitecaps defeat the Lugnuts on Saturday afternoon - the highest attendance of the 2025 season. Meanwhile, the Whitecaps become just the second team in the Midwest League to reach 20 wins this season alongside Quad Cities, who is 21-9 on the year.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps conclude this six-game series from LMCU Ballpark against the Lansing Lugnuts on Sunday at 2:00 pm. Lefty Andrew Sears, who picked up his first victory in Tuesday's win over Lansing, gets the start against Lugnuts righty Kyle Robinson. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler starts on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 1:45 pm on 106.1 FM 'The Ticket' and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids to catch all the action or listen to the game live at whitecapsbaseball.com.







