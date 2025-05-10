Cho, Tarlow Usher Chiefs to 9-5 Victory

PEORIA, IL - Won-Bin Cho and Graysen Tarlow combined for four hits and six RBIs on Saturday to lead the Chiefs to a 9-5 triumph over the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers at Dozer Park.

All told, Cho was 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs and two runs scored. Tarlow tied a career high with 4 RBIs and reached base in all four plate appearances from the eighth spot in the batting order.

In the home half of the first, the Chiefs wasted no time, with both Cho and Tarlow right in the middle of the action. Peoria placed runners at second and third with two outs when Cho stung a ball into center, scoring Jon Jon Gazdar and Joshua Baez. For Cho, it was his first game in a week after spending a brief stint on the IL. Later in the frame, Tarlow earned an RBI when he was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. A balk from Wisconsin starter Anthony Flores plated Miguel Villarroel to cap off a four-run first.

Wisconsin got on the board in the second inning with an RBI double from Yhoswar Garcia, cutting the deficit to 4-1.

It was Tarlow who helped to break the game open in the middle innings. In the bottom of the third, Tarlow doubled into the right field corner driving in a pair of runs, pushing the Chiefs lead to 6-1. An inning later, Tarlow singled through the right side of the diamond to score Cho and extend the lead to 7-1.

Right-hander Gerardo Salas, buoyed by run support, turned in his best outing in a Chiefs uniform. Salas allowed just the one run over five innings. He scattered a meager three hits and punched out four Wisconsin batters to record his first High-A win.

In the seventh inning, the Timber Rattlers clawed their way back into the game, sending nine batters to the plate and scoring three runs. After the first two reached, a single by Daniel Guilarte brought in a run. Back-to-back walks forced in another, cutting the lead to 7-3. Wisconsin added a third run on a groundout, and a balk brought in a fourth, trimming the Chiefs' lead to 7-5.

The Chiefs responded in the bottom of the seventh, regaining some breathing room. With two on and two outs, Trey Paige sent a ball into right field that brought home two runs on a fielding error by Hedbert Perez, pushing the lead back to 9-5.

In the ninth, Wisconsin loaded the bases with one out, but the Chiefs slammed the door. Right-hander Benjamin Arias came on in relief and retired the only two batters he faced to earn the save.

The series concludes with Wisconsin on Sunday at Dozer Park. The first pitch is scheduled for 2:05 p.m.







