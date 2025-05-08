Wisconsin Inches Past Peoria on Thursday

May 8, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







PEORIA, IL - In what was a tight ballgame on Thursday, the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers did just enough to best the Peoria Chiefs 3-2 at Dozer Park.

With the game tied at two in the seventh inning, Eduardo Garcia delivered a two-out single up the middle to vault the Timber Rattlers ahead for good.

Peoria put the first two batters on in the seventh inning, but three straight strikeouts ended the threat. The Chiefs got a runner aboard in the eighth, but a double play ended the inning. In the ninth, Peoria went down in order to close out the game.

The Chiefs stayed in the game behind a strong effort from the pitching staff. Right-hander Hancel Rincon worked into the sixth inning for the second consecutive outing. Rincon punched out six in the ballgame. The bullpen scattered just one run over 3 2/3 innings. Hunter Hayes recorded eight outs in relief and punched out four Wisconsin batters, but took home the loss after allowing the Garcia knock.

Wisconsin took a 1-0 lead in the third inning on an RBI triple by Blake Blake. In the bottom half, the Chiefs answered back. With the bases loaded, Ryan Campos hit a grounder to first, and a throwing error by Blake Burke allowed two runs to score, giving Peoria a 2-1 lead.

Peoria's lead was brief as Wisconsin promptly tied the game in the top of the fourth on an RBI fielder's choice.

Timber Rattlers starter Bishop Letson worked 5 2/3 innings before giving way to the Wisconsin bullpen. Patricio Aquino logged the game's final six outs to lock down his second save of the year.

Game four of the series is set for Friday at Dozer Park. Right-hander Darlin Saladin is slated to take the mound for Peoria. First pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

