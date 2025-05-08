Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Homestand Highlights: May 13-18

May 8, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers have a lot of fun planned for you while they host the Beloit Sky Carp from May 13 through May 18. The biggest parts of the homestand are Yooper Weekend with a special ticket package for May 17 and 18 as we celebrate all things Upper Peninsula capped with the one-of-a-kind "Yooper" Cooper Bobblehead giveaway on the final day of the homestand.

TUESDAY, MAY 13 at 6:40pm; Bang for Your Buck presented by NEW Manufacturing Alliance and 101.1 WIXX: A Northeast Wisconsin Manufacturing Alliance Bang for Your Buck Night starts the homestand. All fans may enjoy Nathan's Famous hotdogs and 16-ounce Pepsi Products for $2. Those of legal drinking age may purchase 16-ounce domestic beers for $2. Bang for Your Buck is presented by NEW Manufacturing Alliance and 101.1 WIXX.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 14 at 12:10pm; FOX 11 Weather Day; Silver Foxes Special presented by Network Health and 103.9 WVBO: Everyone complains about the weather, but no one does anything about it! Well, you still won't be able to do anything about the weather, but you can learn about it from the FOX 11 Weather Team in a special pregame presentation. Fans age 55 and older receive a box seat ticket, a Timber Rattlers hat, a beverage, and a brat or hot dog for $25 courtesy of Network Health and 103.9 WVBO. Fans may order the Silver Foxes Special in person at the Box Office or over the phone (920) 733-4152, too. The Silver Foxes Special is also available to active and retired military personnel.

THURSDAY, MAY 15 at 6:40pm; Bark in The Park courtesy of Tito's Handmade Vodka; Craft Brews & Brats presented by Fox River Brewing Company and The Score: The left field berm seating is for the dogs as we host the first of our six Bark in the Park games courtesy of Tito's Handmade Vodka. Your canine friend is free. Just enter through the gate at the end of the third base concourse and find a spot on the berm for you and your good doggo. Tito's Handmade Vodka will donate $5 per dog to the Oshkosh Area Humane Society for every Bark in the Park Game up to $2,500. Our two-legged fans will be able to partake in the Craft Brews & Brats Night presented by Fox River Brewing Company and The Score. Fans who are of legal drinking age may purchase any 16-ounce craft beer for $3 at this game. All fans can purchase a Salmon's Meat Products brat for $3 thanks to Fox River Brewing Company and The Score.

FRIDAY, MAY 16 at 6:40pm - Youth T-Shirt Giveaway presented by T-Rats Give Back; Post-game Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Menasha Corporation with KISS FM: The first 1,000 fans ages twelve and under will receive a Timber Rattlers t-shirt courtesy of T-Rats Give Back. After the game, children twelve and under can wear their new t-shirt and run the bases courtesy of Menasha Corporation and KISS-FM after the game.

SATURDAY, MAY 17 at 1:10pm; Yooper Weekend Game #1; KISS FM Family Day; Postgame Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Meijer: Yooper Weekend starts with this Saturday afternoon game with a ticket package that includes a box seat ticket and a reversible Yooper Bucket Hat at this link. Players and coaches will put on their Yooper jerseys for both games on the weekend. If you want one of the jerseys, make a bid online for the charity auctions starting on Tuesday, May 13. After the game, children twelve and under can run the bases courtesy of Meijer.

SUNDAY, MAY 18 at 1:10pm; Yooper Weekend Game #2; "Yooper" Cooper Pratt Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Alliance Insurance Centers & Auto Owners Insurance; Pregame Catch on the Field presented by TruGreen; Postgame Autographs presented by Fox Cities Cards: Be one of the first 1,000 fans to attend this game to receive a bobblehead that honors Cooper Pratt, a former Rattler and a top prospect in the Brewers system and the Upper Peninsula. The "Yooper" Cooper bobblehead is courtesy of Alliance Insurance Centers & Auto Owners Insurance. Day two of Yooper Weekend means day two of the box seat ticket and reversible Yooper Bucket Hat ticket package. You can get on the outfield from noon to 12:30pm courtesy of TruGreen for Catch on the Field. You can also meet the players after the game in the TLC Sign Picnic Pavilion at the end of the first base concourse for an autograph session courtesy of Fox Cities Cards after the game. Make sure to bid on the Yooper Jersey worn by the players and coaches over the weekend in the online auctions, which will end at 6:30pm and 7:00pm on May 18.

Full-season, half-season, mini-plan, and flex packages for the 2025 season are available online through timberrattlers.com, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office located at Neuroscience Group Field. The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.

