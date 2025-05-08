De Vries Extends Streaks in Loss

May 8, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Shortstop Leo De Vries extended his on-base and hitting streaks, but the South Bend Cubs topped the TinCaps, 3-1, on Thursday night at Four Winds Field. The game took just 1 hour and 49 minutes, making it Fort Wayne's quickest nine-inning game since 2013.

Fort Wayne (17-13) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the fourth inning as third baseman Rosman Verdugo (No. 24 Padres prospect) doubled De Vries (No. 1 Padres prospect) in from first base. With his single, De Vries stretched his on-base streak to 14 games and his hitting streak to seven games. Verudgo finished with two hits, as did catcher Brendan Durfee.

However, South Bend (8-22) equalized in the fifth, took the lead in the sixth, and added insurance in the seventh.

The 'Caps were limited by Jaxon Wiggins (No. 10 Cubs prospect), who worked seven innings. Fort Wayne finished with five hits and no walks.

Jose Reyes had a quality start for the TinCaps himself, tossing six innings. Tyson Neighbors (No. 15 Padres prospect) struck out three batters over two innings of relief.

The last time the 'Caps played a sub 1:50 game was May 5, 2013 at Peoria, when Fort Wayne lost 1-0 in 1 hour and 47 minutes.

Next Game: Friday, May 9 @ South Bend (7:05 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Miguel Mendez (TinCaps debut)

- Cubs Probable Starter: RHP Nick Dean

Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts

