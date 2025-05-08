Dragons Walk-Off Loons on Wild Pitch

May 8, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

DAYTON, Ohio. - The Great Lakes Loons (15-15) and Dayton Dragons (10-20) went to extra innings, forced by a ninth-inning Loons tally, but Great Lakes ultimately came up short in 10 innings, by the score of 3-2 on a 67-degree partly cloudy Thursday night at Day Air Ballpark.

- Wyatt Crowell finished five innings for the first time in his pro career. The left-hander struck out five and stranded two runners.

- The two Dayton runs against Crowell came off the bat of John Michael Faile. His third homer against Great Lakes this season and fifth overall was a two-run opposite-field homer in the first inning. The runner ahead of Faile reached on a walk.

- Great Lakes got a run back in the fifth. Kole Myers and Nick Biddison each drew a walk. A sac bunt followed by a Kendall George sac fly pushed a run across. Dayton starter Luke Hayden would induce a groundout to finish five innings.

- Cam Day's first three relief innings saw a double play forced with the bases loaded, a pickoff, and four strikeouts.

- The Loons trailed 2-1 entering the ninth. Facing rehabber Connor Phillips, Joe Vetrano vaulted a line drive to right field to start the inning. A Myers walk and Biddison sac bunt moved two to scoring position. Carlos Rojas grounded a ball to third, stopped by a diving Johnny Ascanio, but was able to produce the tying run.

- In the tenth, Great Lakes faced Dayton's Easton Sikorski. Sikorski entered with 16.1 innings with one earned run allowed. He forced a strikeout, a popup, and a groundout for a clean frame. He'd intentionally walk Zyhir Hope, so the right-hander stranded two.

- In the bottom of the tenth, Cam Day walked Logan Tanner. Robinson Ortiz entered for the Loons. After Myles Smith was unable to place a sac bunt down, he grounded out to second to move the runners. A strikeout of Carlos Jorge was out number two. A 2-2 pitch to the next hitter, Yerlin Confidan was in the dirt and leaked out of the hitter's circle and far enough to score the winning run for Dayton.

Rounding Things Out

The Loons are tied with the Sound Bend Cubs with 10 one-run games played, the most in the Midwest League. Great Lakes is 6-4.

Up Next

With a 2-1 series lead, the Loons return to Day Air Ballpark to play the Dragons tomorrow, Friday, May 9th. The first pitch is at 7:05 pm.

