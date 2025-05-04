Wagner and Rojas Each Drive in Two, Loons Win Series Finale 7-3

May 4, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (13-14) went 5-for-12 with runners in scoring position to win their third series finale this year, a 7-3 win over the Quad Cities River Bandits (18-8) on a 58-degree partly cloudy Sunday afternoon at Dow Diamond.

- Each team scored two in the first inning. Quad Cities walked three times, with a Loons error. Great Lakes scored two off three hits. Josue De Paula singled to left-center field. Logan Wagner next-up whipped one that had a 101 mph exit velocity that deflected off first base, De Paula scored from second base. Joe Vetrano, with two outs, roped a double to the right field wall, to tie the game.

- Two errors by Quad Cities third baseman Austin Charles started the bottom of the second. Carlos Rojas and Kendall George then went back-to-back lacing RBI singles.

- Loons starter Luke Fox, matched a season-best going four innings. The only earned run against came in the fourth.

- With a 4-3 lead entering the fifth inning, Great Lakes would not permit a run and scored a tally in each of the next three frames.

- Wagner and Rojas each added their second RBI of the day. Wagner in the fifth whopped an RBI single at 104 miles per hour, and Rojas went opposite field for a ribbie single in the sixth.

- The Loons bullpen combined for five scoreless innings. Joel Ibarra earned the win, bouncing back after two singles with a forced double play in the fifth.

- Evan Shaw and Joseilyn Gonzalez both extended scoreless inning streaks. Shaw went two clean, with now 6.1 innings scoreless since April 17th. Gonzalez got the eighth, allowed no runs, and now has worked 8.2 scoreless innings dating back to April 13th.

- Carson Hobbs earned the final three outs. The right-hander has permitted just one run in seven innings this year.

Rounding Things Out

The Loons have scored seven runs or more in eight games in 2025, in seven of their 13 wins, they've scored 7+ runs.

Up Next

After an off-day, Great Lakes begins a six-game series against the Dayton Dragons in the Gem City on Tuesday, May 6th. The first pitch on Tuesday is at 7:05 pm.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.

