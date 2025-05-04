Dayton Dragons Homestand Preview Presented by AES Ohio (Games May 6-11 at Day Air Ballpark)

Tuesday, May 6 - Sunday, May 11, 2025

Day Air Ballpark, in the heart of the Water Street District | Dayton, Ohio

Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds) vs. Great Lakes Loons (Los Angeles Dodgers)

GAME SCHEDULE

- Tuesday, May 6 at 7:05 PM

- Wednesday, May 7 at 7:05 PM

- Thursday, May 8 at 7:05 PM

- Friday, May 9 at 7:05 PM

- Saturday, May 10 at 7:05 PM*

- Sunday, May 11 at 1:05 PM* - Mother's Day

All 132 Dragons games in 2025 can be heard on the radio home of the Dragons, FOX Sports 980 WONE. The broadcasts are also available via the Dragons Mobile App and the iHeart App, or at wone.com.

*Saturday and Sunday's games will be televised on Dayton's CW (WBDT-TV). Fans can tune in on Spectrum cable channels 13 and 1013, DIRECTV and DISH Network Channel 26, or over-the-air on channel 26.1. Tom Nichols will handle the play-by-play and WDTN-TV anchor Jack Pohl serves as color commentator.

TICKETS

Lawn tickets and a limited number of stadium seats are available for games this homestand. Single game tickets can be purchased now at daytondragons.com/tickets.

DRAGONS ON THE FIELD

Here are the scheduled Dragons starting pitchers :

- Tuesday: Nester Lorant

- Wednesday: Jose Montero

- Thursday: Luke Hayden

- Friday: Brian Edgington

- Saturday: Adam Serwinowski

- Sunday: Gabriel Aguilera

On the Field :

The Dragons roster features several players ranked among the Reds top-30 prospects based on the MLB Pipeline and Baseball America lists: Third baseman Ricky Cabrera (#10 on both lists), starting pitcher Adam Serwinowski (#12 on MLB; #18 on BA); shortstop Leo Balcazar (#25 on MLB; #23 on BA); center fielder Carlos Jorge (#21 on MLB; #30 on BA); catcher Connor Burns (#24 on BA); second baseman Peyton Stovall (#27 on MLB; #35 on BA), starting pitcher Luke Hayden (#30 on MLB; #37 on BA), and outfielder Yerlin Confidan (#32 on BA).

DRAGONS ENTERTAINMENT

Tuesday, May 6

National Anthem Performer: Bell Creek Intermediate School

Wednesday, May 7

National Anthem Performer: Cline Elementary School

Honor Guard: Miamisburg Police Department

Thursday, May 8

National Anthem Performer: Beavertown Elementary Choir Club

Honor Guard: Tecumseh JROTC

Friday, May 9

National Anthem Performer: Weller Elementary School

Honor Guard: West Ridge High School JROTC

God Bless America: Beverly Gardens Elementary School

Water Street District Party at the Plaza

Saturday, May 10

National Anthem Performer: Normandy Elementary School

Dragons Present in partnership with Winsupply: Oakwood High School Marching Band

Sunday, May 11

National Anthem Performer: TBD

Dragons Present in partnership with Winsupply: Greenon High School Band

DRAGONS IN THE COMMUNITY

Dayton Dragons Foundation 50/50 Raffle

The Dayton Dragons Foundation 50/50 Raffle occurs during Dragons home games. The winner claims 50 percent of the total pot each week. The other 50 percent supports the Dayton Dragons Foundation. The pot begins at $2,500. Raffle tickets are available in-person at Dragons home games. Fans can also play online at daytondragons5050.com.

$5.00 receives Three (3) Raffle Tickets; or

$10.00 receives Ten (10) Raffle Tickets; or

$20.00 receives Forty (40) Raffle Tickets; or

$40.00 receives One Hundred (100) Raffle Tickets

Great Clips Fun Zone

Burn off some energy playing games and running through inflatables at the Great Clips Fun Zone. Located behind the batter's eye near center field, the Great Clips Fun Zone is open Friday (May 9), Saturday (May 10), and Sunday (May 11). Fun Zone passes are only $10 for 15 plays. For more information, visit milb.com/dayton/ballpark/funzone.

Tuesday, May 6:

Penn Station Buy One Get One Coupon

Every Tuesday when the Dragons play at home, Penn Station helps keep the summer rolling with a Buy One Get One Coupon on sandwiches, redeemable at all participating locations. Find your Penn Station location and download the coupon at daytondragons.com/pennstation.

Wednesday, May 7:

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Home Run for Life

The Dayton Dragons and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Ohio have been partnering since 2004 to bring Dragons fans the iconic Home Run for Life program. Each season, Anthem and the Dragons recognize brave children who, with the help of their families, friends, and health care team, are presently battling or have successfully overcome significant medical events in their young life. For Wednesday, May 7, 12-year-old Riley will be recognized on the field during an inning break. This honoree, their family, and support team will be taken onto the field, and the honoree gets to take a

symbolic lap around the bases to a standing ovation from the crowd. Riley was recently diagnosed with type 1 diabetes and learning a new way to navigate life - come out and help celebrate her journey!

Thursday, May 8:

Community All-Stars presented by Flying Ace Express Car Wash

The Dragons Community All-Star Program presented by Flying Ace Express Car Wash will honor the Boys & Girls Club of Dayton for their efforts to enable the future for city youth. The Dragons Community All-Star Program honors individuals who have gone above and beyond to improve the quality of life in the Miami Valley. They could be firefighters or police officers, doctors or good Samaritans. Learn more and nominate at daytondragons.com/communityallstar.

Penn Station Athlete of the Year

Penn Station and WDTN will announce this year's Penn Station's Athlete of the Year with a special in-game presentation. All eight Athlete of the Month winners will be on hand with one recipient taking home the coveted $10,000 scholarship from Penn Station. Learn more at penn-station.com/athlete.

Friday, May 9:

Friends & Family Game presented by Wendy's

Friday is a Dragons Friends and Family Game at Day Air Ballpark. Friends and Family games, presented by Wendy's, are the best deal in town! Get a Dragons ticket, Wendy's Biggie Bag meal voucher, and an exclusive Dragons hat. Tickets are $17 for stadium seats or $13 on the lawn. Fans can purchase tickets and check future Friends and Family dates at daytondragons.com/friends.

Water Street District "Party at the Plaza"

On Friday, May 9, Water Street District will be throwing the first of three "Party at the Plaza" events. There will be Dragons fun, food trucks, a beer truck from Heidelberg Distributing, plus Water Street District and their community members: Base Camp, Winan's, Tender Mercy/Sueno, Square One Salon and more. Heater, Gem, and the Green Team will be out on the plaza. Roofman will also get attendees ready for the game. Learn more at daytondragons.com/waterstreet.

Free Wash Friday presented by Flying Ace Express Car Wash

Every Friday throughout the season, Flying Ace Express Car Wash is treating Dragons fans to an exclusive Free Wash at any of their local locations. Scan the QR code as you exit Day Air Ballpark to keep your ride clean all summer long. Learn more at daytondragons.com/freewashfriday.

Saturday, May 10:

Dave's Single Saturday presented by Wendy's

Saturday is a Dave's Single Saturday! If the Dragons hit five (5) singles, every fan in attendance on May 10 will receive a coupon for a Dave's Single BOGO.

Sunday, May 11:

Mother's Day

The Dragons will hand out carnations to mothers in attendance.

Postgame Kids Run the Bases presented by Graeter's Ice Cream

Postgame Kids Run the Bases presented by Graeter's Ice Cream is back for all day games in 2025, including Sunday, May 11. Every participant receives a Graeter's coupon to redeem outside the stadium. For more info, visit daytondragons.com/kidsrunthebases.

