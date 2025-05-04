Cedar Rapids Offense Erupts, Lee and Bengard Dominate, Kernels Romp Cubs 9-1

May 4, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







Cedar Rapids, IA - The Cedar Rapids offense went off for nine runs on eleven hits to complement standout performances from Jeremy Lee and Spencer Bengard on the mound in a 9-1 victory over South Bend Sunday afternoon.

In game six of the series, the Cubs got the scoring started. In the top of the first, Jefferson Rojas doubled with two outs. One batter later, Carter Trice singled up the middle to bring home Rojas and put the Cubs on top 1-0.

But that would be all the offense the Cubs could muster against starter Jeremy Lee. The right-hander went five one-run innings, striking out four en route to his second win of the season.

In the bottom of the third, the Kernels got on the board. Kaelen Culppeper launched a no-doubt home run to left field to tie the game at 1-1.

In the Cedar Rapids half of the fourth inning, the Kernels took the lead. Danny De Andrade led off with a walk, after a stolen base moved him to second, Kevin Maitan lined a two-out double into the left field corner to plate De Andrade and jump Cedar Rapids ahead 2-1.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Kernels blew it open. A Jose Salas single began the inning, then Kaelen Culpepper lined a base hit to center. The next batter, Kyle DeBarge, singled to plate Salas and make it 3-1. Behind him, Brandon Winokur rocketed a single to bring home Culpepper to make it 4-1. With one out, Khadim Diaw singled into center to score DeBarge upping the Kernels' edge to 5-1. One batter later, Nate Baez smashed a base hit for two RBI to pad the lead to 7-1.

In the last of the eighth, Cedar Rapids tacked on two more. Khadim Diaw and Nate Baez led off the inning with a pair of singles, then with two outs, Jose Salas lined a double into right-center field, scoring them both to extend the Kernels' lead to 9-1, the score that would be the final.

Spencer Bengard came back out in the top of the ninth to retire the side in order, capping off four shutout innings, striking out two in a dominant performance.

With the win, Cedar Rapids goes to 17-9 on the season and takes the series against South Bend 5-1. The Kernels will hit the road and open up a six-game set in Beloit on Tuesday night. Both starters for game one are TBD.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.