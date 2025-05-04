Wisconsin Earns a Series Split with 7-3 Win over Whitecaps

May 4, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers rallied from an early 3-0 deficit to defeat the West Michigan Whitecaps 7-3 on Sunday afternoon at Neuroscience Group Field. Wisconsin totaled eleven hits, took advantage of five walks from Whitecaps pitchers, and played flawless defense in the win.

West Michigan (17-10) scored twice in the second to take the early lead. Izaac Pacheco singled with one out. Andrew Jenkins followed with a triple to right-centerfield to score Pacheco. Jack Penney drove in Jenkins with a sacrifice fly for the 2-0 lead.

The Whitecaps added to their advantage in the fourth. Wisconsin starter Anthony Flores retired the first two batters of the fourth but walked the next two hitters - Pacheco and Jenkins. Yerlin Rodriguez was called in from the bullpen to face Penney.

Penney lined a single to center to score Pacheco. However, Jenkins was thrown out at third on a strong throw from centerfielder Eduardo Garcia for the final out of the inning.

Wisconsin (11-16) got their offense going in the bottom of the fourth against Whitecaps starting pitcher Kenny Serwa. Matt Wood walked, and Eduardo Garcia singled to start things. Luiyin Alastre dropped in a single to left with one out to load the bases. Tayden Hall snapped an 0-for-21 slump with a single that deflected off Serwa into left field to score both Wood and Garcia. Daniel Guilarte followed with a single to score Alastre to tie the game 3-3.

The Rattlers took the lead in the bottom of the sixth against reliever Max Alba. First, they loaded the bases with no outs on a single by Alastre, a walk to Hall, and sacrifice bunt by Guilarte on which no one covered first base in time to give him a single. Hedbert P é rez worked the count full and took a walk to force in the go-ahead run.

Jadher Areinamo followed with a fly ball to center to drive in Hall. Both Guilarte and P é rez were able to advance on the play to put runners on second and third. That forced West Michigan to bring in their infield with Blake Burke coming to the plate.

Burke hit a grounder to the right side and Penney made a diving stop on the ball. However, his only play was first base and that allowed Guilarte to score.

Matt Wood made it 7-3 with a two-out RBI single to drive P é rez.

Patricio Aquino took over for Rodriguez in the top of the seventh and pitched around a lead-off single. He also worked around a two-out double in the eighth to pitch two scoreless innings. Zach Peek closed out the game with a perfect ninth.

Guilarte had his first three-hit game for the Rattlers. Alastre and Areinamo both had two singles in the game. Areinamo has four games in a row with two hits.

Areinamo, Guilarte, Juan Baez, and Burke, the Wisconsin infielders from third to first, all contributed in the field with multiple outstanding defensive plays.

The win gave the Rattlers a split in the six-game series with the East Division-leading Whitecaps.

The Rattlers are off on Monday. They will return to action at Dozer Park against the Peoria Chiefs on Tuesday night in Illinois. Game time is 6:05pm. The radio broadcast on AM1280, WNAM starts at 5:45pm. The game is also available MiLB.tv and Bally Sports Live.

R H E

WMI 020 100 000 - 3 6 0

WIS 000 304 00x - 7 11 0

WP: Yerlin Rodriguez (2-2)

LP: Max Alba (0-2)

TIME: 2:29

ATTN: 3,561

