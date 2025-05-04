Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Sunday (1:05 PM at Fort Wayne)

May 4, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Sunday, May 4, 2025 l Game #27

Parkview Field l Fort Wayne, Ind. l 1:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (8-18) at Fort Wayne TinCaps (15-11)

RH Gabriel Aguilera (0-2, 7.47) vs. RH Eric Yost (0-2, 2.20)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Fort Wayne TinCaps (affiliate of the San Diego Padres) in the last game of a six-game series. Season Series: Fort Wayne 8, Dayton 3 (at Fort Wayne: TinCaps 5, Dragons 0).

Last Game: Saturday: Fort Wayne 2, Dayton 0. TinCaps pitchers Isaiah Lowe and Harry Gustin combined on a one-hit shutout. Jacob Campbell hit a two-run home run to account for the game's only run. Johnny Ascanio had the only hit for Dayton, a sharp single in the fifth inning. Four Dayton pitchers combined for an effective outing in the loss. Relievers Dylan Simmons, Connor Phillips (MiLB rehab) and Cody Adcock combined for four and one-third scoreless innings, allowing just three hits and no walks.

John Michael Faile over his last 15 games is batting .333 (19 for 57) with three home runs, four doubles, and 10 RBI.

Yerlin Confidan in the current series is 6 for 19 (.316) with three RBI, two walks, and a stolen base.

The Dragons have three starting pitchers with ERA's under 3.00. leads at Luke Hayden at 1.89, with Adam Serwinowski at 2.18, and Jose Montero at 2.95.

Dayton reliever Easton Sikorski has allowed just one earned run in 14 innings, an ERA of 0.64.

In the Dragons eight wins, they have allowed an average of 1.4 runs per game (11 runs). In the 17 losses, they have allowed 7.3 runs per game (124 runs).

The Dragons are 6-6 at home; 2-12 on the road.

Roster Addition: The Dragons have added pitcher Connor Phillips to the roster on an MiLB injury rehab assignment. Pitcher Nick Sando has been transferred to Daytona.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM

Tuesday, May 6 (7:05 pm): Great Lakes TBA at Dayton RH Nestor Lorant (0-0, 5.74)

Wednesday, May 7 (7:05 pm): Great Lakes TBA at Dayton RH Jose Montero (2-1, 2.95)

Thursday, May 8 (7:05 pm): Great Lakes TBA at Dayton RH Luke Hayden (1-0, 1.89)

Friday, May 9 (7:05 pm): Great Lakes TBA at Dayton RH Brian Edgington (0-1, 3.54)

Saturday, May 10 (7:05 pm): Great Lakes TBA at Dayton LH Adam Serwinowski (0-2, 2.18) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Sunday, May 11 (1:05 pm): Great Lakes TBA at Dayton RH Gabriel Aguilera TV: Dayton's CW (26)

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and via MiLB TV. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2025 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule

