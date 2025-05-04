Eric Yost Shines in Series Finale

May 4, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Fort Wayne starter Eric Yost shined in a career day, but the TinCaps fell in their series finale at Parkview Field, losing 2-0 to the Dayton Dragons (Reds affiliate).

In a third-straight pitchers' duel, Yost and Dragons (9-18) starting pitcher Gabriel Aguilera set the tone Sunday afternoon. A Northeastern grad, Yost gave up just one run across seven innings. Tying a career-long performance, the right-hander struck out a career-high 11 batters while not giving up a single walk.

Aguilera struck out seven TinCaps (15-12) across five scoreless innings, earning his first win of the season. The right-hander walked two, giving up five hits and leaving six runners on.

The Dragons opened up the scoring in the fourth inning. Victor Acosta drove in Leo Balcazar following a fielder's choice.

TinCaps catcher Addison Kopack hit a line-shot triple in the fifth, his second straight game with an extra-base hit. Kopack later tried to score on a single from Brandon Butterworth, but was caught down by a throw from Dayton center fielder Carlos Jorge.

Dayton added a run in the eighth before the 'Caps threatened in the ninth. Despite two base hits, a double play, and a strikeout ended Fort Wayne's hopes for a series sweep.

Fort Wayne has won six of its last seven, its best stretch this season.

Next Game: Tuesday, May 6 @ South Bend (6:05 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Ian Koenig

- Cubs Probable Starter: TBD

Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts

Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets

