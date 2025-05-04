Three Dragons Pitchers Combine for Shutout Win at Fort Wayne on Sunday, 2-0

May 4, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne, Ind. - Dayton pitchers Gabriel Aguilera, Joseph Menefee, and Easton Sikorski combined for a shutout performance while Leo Balcazar delivered three hits and drove in a run as the Dragons defeated the Fort Wayne TinCaps 2-0 on Sunday afternoon. The win allowed the Dragons to avoid a sweep of the six-game series and snapped their losing streak at six games.

Game Summary:

The Dragons scored single runs in the fourth and eighth innings while Dayton pitchers were able to consistently work out of trouble to keep Fort Wayne scoreless.

Dayton took the lead in the fourth when Leo Balcazar singled to begin the inning and went to third on a base hit to center field by John Michael Faile. Victor Acosta grounded into a fielder's choice as Balcazar scored to make it 1-0.

The Dragons scored again in the eighth when Johnny Ascanio walked, went to second on a wild pitch, and scored on Balcazar's two-out bloop double beyond the reach of the shortstop and in front of the center fielder to make it 2-0.

Dayton starting pitcher Gabriel Aguilera (1-2) worked out of jams in nearly every inning. Fort Wayne had runners in scoring position with less than two outs in the first, second, and fifth innings, but Aguilera was able to pitch out of trouble. In the fifth, with a runner at second and two outs, Fort Wayne's Brandon Butterworth singled to center field as the runner attempted to score, but Dayton's Carlos Jorge fielded the hit and fired a strike on to the plate. Catcher Connor Burns tagged the runner to end the threat.

Joseph Menefee allowed a pair of two-out base runners in the sixth but got out of the jam on a ground out, and then pitched a perfect seventh inning. Easton Sikorski pitched a perfect eighth inning and gave up two hits in the ninth but got a double play ball and a game-ending strikeout for the save.

The Dragons had eight hits. Balcazar led the way, going 3 for 4 with a double, run scored, and RBI. Ariel Almonte had two hits for the Dragons.

Notes: The win was the fourth shutout victory of the year for the Dragons (four of their nine wins have been shutouts)...Fort Wayne was 1 for 10 with runners in scoring position...The start of the game was delayed 61 minutes by rain.

Up Next: The Dragons (9-18) do not play on Monday. They will open a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District on Tuesday, May 6 against the Great Lakes Loons (13-14) at 7:05 pm. Nestor Lorant (0-0, 5.74) will start for the Dragons. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.

