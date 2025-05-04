Kernels Sprout Big Rally and Beat Cubs 9-1

Cedar Rapids, IA - In six games played this week at Veteran's Memorial Stadium in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, against the Kernels, there was scoring in each game on either side in the 1st inning. The South Bend Cubs, who dropped Sunday's game against the Kernels by a final of 9-1, scored first in three of those games to get things started. Still, the Kernels take five of six games away from the Cubs this week, with a home series coming up on Tuesday night at Four Winds Field against the Fort Wayne TinCaps.

South Bend got off to a roaring start against Cedar Rapids right-hander Jeremy Lee. Lee, who retired the first two in the game that he faced, allowed a double to Jefferson Rojas in the 1st with two down, and then an RBI single up the middle from Carter Trice. It was a 1-0 Cubs lead before the Kernels took their first swings of the game.

Kenten Egbert got the start for the Cubs, in his usual Sunday role. Egbert started well, posting back-to-back shutout innings. However, former Minnesota Twins first-round pick Kaelen Culpepper tied the game on a solo home run in the bottom off the 3rd, making it 1-1.

An inning later, a lead-off walk to Danny De Andrade proved to be costly, as he took a free pass, and then stole second base. Kevin Maitan provided the eventual game winning RBI, with a double whacked up the left field line to make it 2-1.

From there, Cedar Rapids would burst the game open with a five-run 5th inning, and then two more in the 8th to coast to victory. The five runs in the 5th came on six singles. Oddly, 9 of the 11 hits for the Kernels for only singles.

At the plate from a South Bend perspective, the Cubs did not draw a walk in a game for the first time this season. Reggie Preciado found his way on a couple times though, with a two-hit day. Trice also finished off his game with a pair of knocks, plus an RBI.

Out of the bullpen, Luis Rujano worked 1.2 shutout innings, and in a short outing, right-hander Vince Reilly was credited with a third of an inning, needing only one pitch to get the final out of the 7th frame.

With the loss, the Cubs fall to 7-20 on the year, and will hope to get back on track on Tuesday night when the TinCaps come to town. Game one of the series on Tuesday will begin at 6:05 PM, with an 'Education Day' game set between the in-state rivals at 11:05 AM on Wednesday.

