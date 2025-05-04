Sky Carp Take Series with 11-7 Win

May 4, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

PEORIA, Ill. - The Sky Carp capped off a terrific series and an outstanding road trip with a 11-7 victory Sunday afternoon over the Peoria Chiefs.

The win gave them a 4-2 series win over the Chiefs, and ended the longest road trip of the season for the team with an 8-4 record.

Yiddi Cappe got Sunday afternoon's proceedings off to a terrific start with a leadoff home run to make it 1-0. The Carp added three more tallies in the fourth inning to assume a 4-0 advantage.

After the Chiefs scored a pair of runs to cut the lead in half, a Payton Green sacrifice fly extended the Carp lead to 5-2 in the sixth. An Eric Rataczak RBI single in the seventh made it 6-2, and Emaarion Boyd provided the knockout blow with a three-run double to make it 9-2.

Jay Beshears capped the Sky Carp's scoring effort by tripling home Green in the ninth to account for the final score.

Will Schomber got the start for the Sky Carp and threw three scoreless frames, featuring five strikeouts. Brayan Mendoza (2-1) picked up the win with three innings of effective relief, while Xavier Meachem and Will Kempner each threw scoreless outings out of the bullpe.

The Carp will make their return to ABC Supply Stadium on Tuesday, May 6 when they take on the Cedar Rapids Kernels in the first of a six game series. Game time is set for 6:05 p.m.

