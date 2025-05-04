White Goes on IL

May 4, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

The Lansing Lugnuts announced the following roster change, in conjunction with the Athletics:

- Third baseman Tommy White is placed on the Injured List.

The updated Lansing roster now has 28 active players and four players on the Injured List.

White, rated MLB Pipeline's No. Athletics 7 prospect, extended his hitting streak to 17 games and his on-base streak to 19 games with a 1-for-3 performance before departing Saturday's game against Lake County early. White leads the Midwest League with 32 base hits and is tied for second in the league with 50 total bases.

