Captains Strike Early, Top Lugs 5-3

LANSING, Mich. - Jaison Chourio lined a two-run single in a three-run rally, and the Lake County Captains (14-11) built a five-run lead and defeated the Lansing Lugnuts (15-10), 5-3, on Friday night at Jackson® Field™.

The Caps and Lugnuts have split the first four games of the six-game series.

An Esteban González RBI single and Kyle Dernedde sacrifice fly in the second inning and a Christian Knapczyk RBI single and Chourio's two-run single in the fourth inning lifted the Captains to a 5-0 lead and ended the night for Lansing starter Steven Echavarria after 3 2/3 innings, allowing six hits and six walks with three strikeouts.

That was all for the Captains' offense, blanked for the remainder of the night by Tom Reisinger (the last out of the fourth and the full fifth inning), Jake Pfennigs (sixth inning), Henry Gómez (seventh inning), Blaze Pontes (eighth inning), and Gustavo Rodriguez (ninth inning), combining to allow only two hits and three walks while striking out five.

But aside from a three-run rally against Caps starter Josh Hartle in the bottom of the fourth - featuring a run-scoring wild pitch sandwiched by RBI singles from Nate Nankil and Jared Dickey - the Lugnuts' lineup was stifled.

The Nuts put exactly one two-out baserunner aboard in the fifth inning against Hartle and in each of the final four innings against reliever Yorman Gómez, and stranded that baserunner each time. In the bottom of the ninth, Sahid Valenzuela doubled with two outs, but Casey Yamauchi lined out to first base to end the game, leaving Tommy White waiting in the on-deck circle.

White finished 2-for-4 with a pair of singles, extending his hitting streak to 16 games and his on-base streak to 18 games. T.J. Schofield-Sam singled in the sixth inning to extend his own on-base streak to 16 games.

Right-hander Grant Judkins starts the fifth game of the series at 4:05 p.m. against Captains lefty Tugboat Wilkinson. Gates open at 3 p.m. for a Cinco de Mayo celebration with a free Comic Book Giveaway. T ickets are available at the stadium box office, (517) 485-4500 or online at milb.com/lansing.

