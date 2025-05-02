Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Friday (7:05 PM at Fort Wayne)

May 2, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Friday, May 2, 2025 l Game #25

Parkview Field l Fort Wayne, Ind. l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (8-16) at Fort Wayne TinCaps (13-11)

RH Brian Edgington (0-1, 4.40) vs. RH Enmanuel Pinales (2-0, 1.45)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Fort Wayne TinCaps (affiliate of the San Diego Padres) in the fourth game of a six-game series. Season Series: Fort Wayne 6, Dayton 3 (at Fort Wayne: TinCaps 3, Dragons 0).

Last Game: Thursday: Fort Wayne 8, Dayton 6. The TinCaps overcame a 6-5 deficit with three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning. Rosman Verdugo's two-run double broke a 6-6 tie. The Dragons scored two runs in the top of the eighth to take a brief 6-5 lead, keyed by Logan Tanner's two-out, tie-breaking RBI single. Yerlin Confidan had three hits and two RBI to lead Dayton. Leo Balcazar had two hits including a home run. Tanner also had two hits with an RBI. The Dragons matched their season high with 10 hits.

John Michael Faile has hit safely in 13 straight games, batting .373 (19 for 51) with three home runs, four doubles, and 10 RBI. This is the longest hitting streak of the year for a Dayton player to date. The Dragons longest hitting streak of 2024 was 15 by Leo Balcazar. There have been 20 hitting streaks of at least 14 games in the Dragons first 24 years of operation. Faile is seventh in the Midwest League in both batting average (.317) and slugging percentage (.524). He is ninth in OPS (.904).

Johnny Ascanio over his last seven games is batting .333 (7 for 21) with a home run and four RBI.

Yerlin Confidan in the current series is 5 for 12 (.417) with three RBI, two walks, and a stolen base.

The Dragons have three starting pitchers with ERA's under 3.00. Adam Serwinowski leads at 1.59, with Luke Hayden at 1.89 and Jose Montero at 2.95.

Dayton reliever Easton Sikorski has allowed just one earned run in 14 innings, an ERA of 0.64.

In the Dragons eight wins, they have allowed an average of 1.4 runs per game (11 runs). In the 16 losses, they have allowed 7.6 runs per game (122 runs).

The Dragons are 6-6 at home; 2-10 on the road. They have lost their last six road games.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM

Saturday, May 3 (6:35 pm): Dayton LH Adam Serwinowski (0-1, 1.59) at Fort Wayne RH Isaiah Lowe (0-2, 10.38)

Sunday, May 4 (1:05 pm): Dayton RH Gabriel Aguilera (0-2, 7.47) at Fort Wayne RH Eric Yost (0-2, 2.20)

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and via MiLB TV. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Dragons 2025 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule

Midwest League Stories from May 2, 2025

