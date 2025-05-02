Cubs Lead Wire-To-Wire, Defeat Kernels 8-4

May 2, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







Cedar Rapids, IA - South Bend scored two runs in both of the first two innings to take a 4-0 lead it would never lose in an 8-4 win over Cedar Rapids Friday night.

For the third straight night, South Bend got things going in the top of the first inning. With one out, Christian Hernandez walked, then stole second. The next batter, Jefferson Rojas, singled, and on an error on the play, Hernandez scored to put the Cubs ahead 1-0. After Rojas, an Andy Garriola walk, and an Edgar Alvarez hit by pitch loaded the bases. With two outs, Reivaj Garcia cued an infield single to score Rojas and make it 2-0 Cubs.

In the top of the second, South Bend added on. Ivan Brethowr was hit by a pitch, moved to second on a passed ball, then scored on a Rojas single to pad the Cubs' lead to 3-0. After a Garriola single, an Alverez walk loaded the bases once again, Ariel Armas then walked to bring home a run to up the Cubs' edge to 4-0.

In the bottom of the third, the Kernels looked for an answer. Kalen Culpepper muscled a one-out single into right, then stole second base. The next batter, Kyle DeBarge, lifted a home run into left field to cut the Cubs' lead in half and make it 4-2.

That stayed the score until the top of the fifth. Garcia hit a one-out single for the Cubs and moved up to second on a Brian Kalmer walk. Both runners advanced on a double steal, which allowed Garcia to score one batter later on an RBI groundout and make it 5-2 South Bend. With Kalmer now ninety feet away, Brethowr lined an RBI double into left to make it 6-2.

In the top of the seventh, South Bend struck again. A leadoff single for Armas got the inning started, then he stole second and moved up to third on an error. Reginald Preciadon then made it 7-2 with an RBI single.

In the bottom of the eighth, the Kernels looked to rally. Gabriel Gonzalez led off with a single, then moved up to second on a walk from Khadim Diaw. Both runners scored on an error to cut the South Bend lead to 7-4.

But that would be the closest the Kernels would get. South Bend added an insurance run in the top of the ninth and grabbed an 8-4 lead, the score that would be the final.

The loss drops the Kernels to 15-9 on the season and to 3-1 in the series with South Bend. Game five of the six-game series is set for Saturday at 6:35 with Jose Olivares on the mound for Cedar Rapids opposite Ryan Gallagher.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.