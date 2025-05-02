Rincon Dazzles in Nightcap, Chiefs Split Doubleheader

PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Chiefs and the Beloit Sky Carp split a twin bill on Friday at Dozer Park. Beloit used a sensational diving grab from shortstop Payton Green to escape with a 4-3 win in game one. In game two, the Chiefs got a measure of revenge, winning 3-1.

GAME ONE:

The Peoria Chiefs dropped a nail-biter on Friday night in the first game of a doubleheader, falling 4-3 to the Beloit Sky Carp at Dozer Park.

Peoria had a golden opportunity in the seventh and final inning. Trailing by one run, the Chiefs loaded the bases with one out on a walk to Tre Richardson, a single from Won-Bin Cho, and a hit-by-pitch to Joshua Baez. But Beloit shortstop Payton Green made the play of the night, snagging a line drive off the bat of Ryan Campos and flipping to second to turn a game-ending double play.

The Sky Carp struck first against Chiefs starter Jose Davila. Two batters into the game, Fenwick Trimble launched a solo home run to left-center to give Beloit a 1-0 lead. Davila settled in after the early blast and turned in a solid outing, allowing just four hits and two runs while striking out five over four innings of work.

The Chiefs quickly answered in the bottom half of the first inning. Campos and Zach Levenson delivered back-to-back RBI doubles to put Peoria in front, 2-1. Baez added a two-out RBI single in the second to stretch the lead to 3-1.

Beloit chipped away with a solo homer from Ryan Ignoffo in the fourth inning, then took the lead for good in the sixth on a two-run single by Gage Miller.

The Sky Carp bullpen was lights out over the final four innings. Xavier Meachem, Ike Buxton, and Will Kempner combined to allow just two hits and no earned runs to preserve the 4-3 win.

GAME TWO:

In the nightcap, the Chiefs rode a dominant outing from Hancel Rincon to a 3-1 victory over Beloit.

Rincon turned in the best outing by a Chiefs starter in 2025. The right-hander retired 12 consecutive batters at one point and worked into the sixth inning on Friday. After scattering just one hit over five innings, back-to-back hits forced Rincon's departure with one out in the sixth. He allowed just one run over 5 1/3 innings and whiffed five.

On the other side, Beloit sent left-hander Thomas White to the mound. White made his second career start against the Chiefs in the nightcap. He ranks as the No. 1 prospect in the Marlins system and the No. 37 overall prospect in all of baseball per MLB Pipeline.

The Peoria offense wasted no time, pouncing on White early. A single from Jon Jon Gazdar and a Zach Levenson walk brought Michael Curialle to the plate with one out. Curialle singled to center field, scoring Gazdar to make it 1-0.

In the fourth inning, the Chiefs added on against White. Grayson Tarlow led off with a single, stole second base, and scored on a Tre Richardson single to make it 2-0. Later in the inning, Joshua Baez added an RBI single to push the lead to 3-0. White, who did not complete the fourth, was charged with the loss.

After Rincon's exit in the sixth, Jawilme Ramirez came on in relief and walked the first batter he faced, Jay Beshears. During the next at-bat, Ramirez departed the contest after appearing to injure his throwing hand. Right-hander D.J. Carpenter took over and came through in a big spot, retiring the next two batters with two runners aboard to end the threat.

In the seventh inning, right-hander Joseph King came on and recorded the final three outs to secure a 3-1 Chiefs victory.

The series continues Saturday evening with right-hander Darlin Saladin set to start for the Chiefs. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m., with gates opening at 5:30. A postgame fireworks show will follow.

