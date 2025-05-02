River Bandits Hold On, Win 7-5 over Loons in Front of 6,010 on School Kids Day Game

MIDLAND, Mich. - Great Lakes Loons (12-12) pitching walked 10, but two Quad Cities River Bandits (16-7) errors in the ninth put the potential tying runner at the plate after three Loons runs. The River Bandits were able to finish, forcing a game-ending flyout and grabbing a 7-5 win on a 48-degree cloudy Friday morning at Dow Diamond.

- The School Kids Day game presented by Central Michigan University saw a crowd of 6,010, the largest at Dow Diamond this season.

- The Dodgers' No. 3 prospect Josue De Paula, No. 6 prospect Zyhir Hope, and No. 15 prospect Kendall George combined for all six Loons hits.

- In the first, George bunted aboard, and then De Paula belted his fourth home run of the season. A 427-foot blast, with a 103 mph exit velocity, hit to right-center field and a mass of kids on the outfield berm.

- River Bandits starter Logan Martin, after the first, allowed just two base runners, striking out five over six innings.

- Quad Cities scored seven unanswered runs, five were put aboard via walks. Four walks, a hit by pitch, and an RBI single from Trevor Werner tallied four runs in the top of the third inning. Wyatt Crowell was held to his shortest outing in 2025, 2.2 innings.

- The River Bandits took two runs in the fifth, off two doubles. Carson Roccaforte reached scoring position, and Canyon Brown scored him. After that, Cam Day settled in. The right-hander had two reaches from the sixth to the ninth. His 4.1 innings match the longest by a Loons reliever this season.

- To start the bottom of the ninth, Hope singled and Logan Wagner walked. With one out, a potential double-play ball was bobbled at short. The next batter grounded a ball to the second baseman with an errant throw going into left field, which plated a run. Carlos Rojas next-up shot a sac fly to right field to make it 7-5. Quad Cities' Juan Martinez would induce a flyout to end the game.

Rounding Things Out

The Loons have tallied 24 runs in the first inning this year through 24 games. The 24 first-inning runs are the most in the Midwest League.

Up Next

Tomorrow, Saturday, May 3rd, the Loons and River Bandits will play a doubleheader starting at 5 p.m. Saturday night is Wine Tasting Night at the Loons, presented by Glo Skin Spa. The special ticket is available at Loons.com.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.

