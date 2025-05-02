Cubs Snap Road Skid, Double-up Kernels 8-4

May 2, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids, IA - The road losing streak for the Sound Bend Cubs to begin the season has come to an end. The Cubs picked up their first win on the road this season over the Cedar Rapids Kernels, by a final score of 8-4 on Friday night. The Cubs took an immediate lead in the 1st inning, and did not relinquish it.

South Bend scored first in the top of the 1st for the third consecutive night. But in the previous two nights, the Kernels had mounted comebacks. Cristian Hernandez, Jefferson Rojas, Andy Garriola, and Edgar Alvarez all reached base consecutively in the top of the 1st, before Reivaj Garcia picked up an RBI for a 2-0 lead. The Cubs added two more in the top of the 2nd, courtesy of base hits from Rojas and Garriola, and a bases loaded walk for Ariel Armas.

Rojas continues to have a big series, with eight RBI in the series, after a season-high four in Thursday's game. Rojas has two home runs in the series, to go along with seven total hits.

Nick Dean got the start for South Bend, and worked back-to-back scoreless innings to begin things. A home run by Kyle DeBarge got the Kernels on the board and cut the lead in half, but South Bend swiped those two tallies right back in the 5th with an RBI-groundout by Reggie Preciado, and a double from Ivan Brethowr.

Preciado has also had a big series, and drove in his second RBI of the night in the top of the 7th. He has been on base in 10 straight games, and has four games in a row with at least one RBI.

Out of the bullpen, Vince Reilly worked 1.2 shutout innings to relieve the starter Dean. Lefty Evan Taylor then did the same, and also struck out three batters in the 7th inning. Johzan Oquendo got the final five outs, and surrendered two unearned runs.

The trio of Rojas, Armas, and Garcia all had multi-hit nights, and the Cubs have broken their seven-game losing streak, and again earned their first victory on the road.

Next step: A chance to split this series with Cedar Rapids. The two West Division rivals will play again on Saturday night at 7:35 PM EST, and South Bend will have to win on Saturday and Sunday if they want a series split. Right-hander Ryan Gallagher will get the start for the Cubs in his second career road start.

