'Caps Win Fifth Straight

May 2, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The TinCaps continue a season-best five-game winning streak after a 2-1 win over Dayton.

A pitcher's duel, Fort Wayne (14-11) starter Enmanuel Pinales put together his longest outing of the season. Across seven innings, Pinales struck out four batters, giving up just one run. The right-hander threw just 76 pitches, earning his third win of the season.

The Santo Domingo native now holds a 1.40 ERA, good for third-best in the Midwest League. He also ranks third in innings pitched (25 Ã¢..."), WHIP (0.90), and sixth in opposing batting average (.184).

Down early following an RBI single by Dayton (8-17) catcher Connor Burns in the third inning, TinCaps second baseman Rosman Verdugo (Padres No. 24 prospect) launched a game-tying 377-foot home run. Verdugo's sixth of the season is now tied for the league lead.

Even at one through six innings, the TinCaps broke through in the seventh. With two outs and runners on the corners, Fort Wayne third baseman Jose Sanabria beat out an infield single, scoring Brandon Butterworth to give the TinCaps the lead.

Tyson Neighbors (Padres No. 15 prospect) secured his second save of the season behind two perfect innings. Striking out four, Neighbors' 22 strikeouts this season are second amongst relievers in the Midwest League. Pinales and Neighbors combined to retire 14 in a row to end the night.

The win is the 10th come-from-behind victory this season.

Next Game: Saturday, May 3 vs. Dayton (6:35 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Isaiah Lowe (Padres No. 10 prospect)

- Dragons Probable Starter: LHP Adam Serwinowski (Reds No. 12 prospect)

