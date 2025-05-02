Amick Transferred to 7-Day IL
May 2, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. INF Billy Amick has been placed on the 7-day IL with a left oblique strain. This move was announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.
The 2025 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 27 active players, with 11 on the injured list.
Cedar Rapids plays game four of its six-game series at home tonight against South Bend at 6:35.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from May 2, 2025
- Amick Transferred to 7-Day IL - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Martin Quality in Win over Loons - Quad Cities River Bandits
- River Bandits Hold On, Win 7-5 over Loons in Front of 6,010 on School Kids Day Game - Great Lakes Loons
- Dunn Transferred to 60-Day IL - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Friday (7:05 PM at Fort Wayne) - Dayton Dragons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.