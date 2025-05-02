Amick Transferred to 7-Day IL

May 2, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. INF Billy Amick has been placed on the 7-day IL with a left oblique strain. This move was announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.

The 2025 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 27 active players, with 11 on the injured list.

Cedar Rapids plays game four of its six-game series at home tonight against South Bend at 6:35.

