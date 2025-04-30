Missed Chances Cost Chiefs in 4-3 Loss

PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Chiefs came up just short on Wednesday night, falling to the Beloit Sky Carp 4-3 in a game defined by missed opportunities. The two teams combined to leave 23 runners on base, including 13 by the Chiefs.

Peoria had multiple chances to break the game open, loading the bases in both the second and fifth innings, but managed to bring home just one run in those two frames. A bases-loaded single from Johnfrank Salazar opened the scoring in the second inning and gave the Chiefs an early 1-0 lead.

After Beloit tied it in the third on an RBI groundout, the Chiefs answered right back. With two outs in the home half of the third inning, Won-Bin Cho worked a walk and Miguel Villarroel followed with a single. Brayden Jobert came through with a base hit to center field to plate Cho and put Peoria back in front, 2-1.

Beloit took control in the fifth. After a single and two walks loaded the bases with no one out, cleanup hitter Ryan Ignoffo delivered the decisive blow, a three-run double to left that gave the Sky Carp a 4-2 lead.

The Chiefs bullpen kept Peoria in the game. Tyler Bradt and Michael Watson combined for 3 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing just one hit while striking out seven.

Peoria scratched a run in the ninth inning, but would get no closer. Zach Levenson led off with a triple and later scored on a wild pitch to cut the deficit to 4-3. Right-hander Holt Jones responded by retiring the next three batters to secure the win for Beloit.

The Chiefs will look to get back in the win column on Thursday when right-hander Jose Davila takes the ball for Peoria. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. at Dozer Park.

