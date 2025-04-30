'Caps Quieted by Woodruff, T-Rats in 4-2 Loss

April 30, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

APPLETON, WI - The West Michigan Whitecaps couldn't get their offense going for a very understandable reason as part of a 4-2 loss to the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers at Neuroscience Group Field.

Pitcher Brandon Woodruff, a two-time All-Star with the Milwaukee Brewers, tossed 5.2 innings of one-run baseball as part of his Major League rehab assignment while striking out three as West Michigan could not mount many chances against the talented right-hander.

The Timber Rattlers weren't the only team starting a big leaguer on Wednesday, as rehabbing Detroit Tigers reliever Beau Brieske took the mound to pitch an inning for West Michigan, striking out two of the three batters he retired in order while reaching up to 96 mph in the frame. The second inning saw the T-Rats score four times in a frame highlighted by a two-run triple from Hedbert Perez to stake Wisconsin to a 4-0 lead. The 'Caps were able to chip away with single runs in the sixth and eighth innings thanks to an RBI-Double from Andrew Jenkins, which gave West Michigan a fighting chance and a 4-2 deficit but came no closer as Wisconsin drew even in the six-game series, one win apiece.

The Whitecaps record drops to 15-8 with the win, while the T-Rats jump to 9-14. Woodruff (1-1) picked up the victory, while lefty hurler Andrew Sears (0-1) was unable to finish his only inning on the mound, giving up all four Wisconsin runs in taking his first loss of the season. Patricio Aquino tossed the final two innings, allowing a single run to earn his first save of the season. The Whitecaps bullpen was outstanding on Wednesday, as relievers Colin Fields, Preston Hower, CJ Weins, and Haden Erbe combined to toss 7.1 scoreless innings in the defeat.

The Whitecaps play the third game of this six-game road series against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on Thursday night beginning at 7:40 pm. Righties Carlos Marcano and Bishop Letson are expected to get the starts for the 'Caps and T-Rats. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty starts on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 7:25 pm on 106.1 FM 'The Ticket' and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids to catch all the action, or listen to the game live at whitecapsbaseball.com.

