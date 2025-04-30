Percival Signed by the Twins, Assigned to Cedar Rapids; Mendez Released
April 30, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. RHP Cole Percival has been signed by the Minnesota Twins and assigned to High-A Cedar Rapids; as a corresponding move, RHP Juan Mendez has been released. Percival will wear #46. This move was announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.
The 2025 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 28 active players, with ten on the injured list.
Cedar Rapids plays game two of its six-game series at home tonight against South Bend at 6:35.
